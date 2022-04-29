ELKHORN — Jefferson tied for eighth at Thursday’s Rock Valley boys golf mini meet contested at Alpine Valley Resort.

Edgerton shot 165 to finish first behind sophomore meet medalist Cameron Lee, who shot a two-over-par 38.

For the Eagles, who shot 202, sophomore Alek Kuykendall shot a team-low round of 46. Sophomore John Kraus (49) and juniors Brandon Tully (52) and Dylan Dettman (55) also scored.

“We just missed our team goal of breaking 200 today,” Jefferson boys golf coach Jeff Schmidt said. “John Kraus had a nice round, firing a 49. Alek also had a good day at a tough course.”

Team scores—Edgerton 165; Evansville 185; Whitewater 186; Beloit Turner 190; East Troy 195; McFarland 195; Brodhead 198; Big Foot 202; Jefferson 202; Clinton 247.

Recommended for you

Load comments