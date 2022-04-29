Eagles tie for eighth at Alpine Valley Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Apr 29, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ELKHORN — Jefferson tied for eighth at Thursday’s Rock Valley boys golf mini meet contested at Alpine Valley Resort.Edgerton shot 165 to finish first behind sophomore meet medalist Cameron Lee, who shot a two-over-par 38.For the Eagles, who shot 202, sophomore Alek Kuykendall shot a team-low round of 46. Sophomore John Kraus (49) and juniors Brandon Tully (52) and Dylan Dettman (55) also scored.“We just missed our team goal of breaking 200 today,” Jefferson boys golf coach Jeff Schmidt said. “John Kraus had a nice round, firing a 49. Alek also had a good day at a tough course.”Team scores—Edgerton 165; Evansville 185; Whitewater 186; Beloit Turner 190; East Troy 195; McFarland 195; Brodhead 198; Big Foot 202; Jefferson 202; Clinton 247. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 4-29
