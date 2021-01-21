LAKE MILLS — Seth Veers and Gabe Uttech took turns making big plays late in regulation, helping the Warriors erase a nine-point deficit.
Lakeside then had to withstand a 3-pointer at the buzzer before wrestling control away in the extra period.
Sophomore forward Trey Lauber scored a team-high 17 points and Veers added 16 as the Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball team beat Edgewood 74-68 in overtime of a nonconference game on Thursday afternoon at LLHS.
“Our guys did a great job in overtime and really from the eight-minute mark of the second half when we made our run we played well,” Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said. “Proud of our team. We played some deeper rotations tonight since Ian Olszewski and Tersony Vater are quarantined right now and unavailable. Those two guys play a similar role and sub for each other. I just wanted to give deeper guys on our bench a chance to play. They earned that. I had five nonstarters playing from nine minutes on. I said to assistant coach Andy (Rosenau) if we’re within five with five minutes to go, we’re going to go for it.”
Senior guard Michael Regnier’s transition basket off a turnover gave the Crusaders a 54-45 lead with 4 minutes, 57 seconds remaining in regulation.
Lauber broke a 5-plus minute scoring drought with a 3 from the wing with 3:20 left. Uttech, a senior point guard, knocked down a 3-pointer from the top on the next trip to cut the lead to three.
Edgewood hit a shot at the line and Jackson Trudgeon finished through contact but missed the free throw, a theme for the Crusaders, that made it 55-51.
Veers, a senior forward, putback his own miss at the rim and was fouled, making the free throw. On the next trip, Veers had another 3-point play on a strong take but missed the free throw in a one-point game with 1:30 left.
Edgewood, which hadn’t played in 12 days after being on a COVID-related pause, turned it over and missed two shots at the stripe on its next two possessions.
Then Uttech drove through three black uniforms and finished at the rack to give the Warriors, who have won six of their last seven and are now 11-4, a 58-57 advantage with 24 seconds to go.
Crusader senior guard Isandro Jimenez went 0 of 2 at the line and Uttech was fouled in the backcourt, hitting both to make it a three-point game.
After a series of perimeter passes, Regnier buried a contested 3-pointer with three seconds left to send it to OT squared at 60.
“Coming out of the overtime break, to keep the kids focused and having that competitive mentality was key,” Jahns said. “We established that earlier in the second half. We had a hard time defending their big guy Charles Clark, but he also had a hard time defending. They were forced to keep him out late and without him in the game our matchups were really good. We were able matchup man for man, closed out and contested 3s much better in the latter part of the second half. We started to rebound better in the second half and got a few transition points. Guys just kept that fighter mentality. We were just the better team physically and mentally and had momentum going which is a great position to play from.”
Edgewood (4-7) hit a bonus free throw early in the extra session before the Warriors went on an 11-1 push to put the game out of reach. Veers scored in the paint on a look from sophomore guard Levi Birkholz to give Lakeside the lead for good, 62-61, with 2:15 left.
Junior forward Kyle Main finished over two defenders on the next offensive trip.
Crusader junior guard Clay Krantz went 0-for-2 at the line in a four-point game with 1:08 left. Birkholz scored the next six points for the Warriors, including a steal and transition score that made it 71-62 with 35 seconds left to cap the scoring spurt.
Senior forward John O’Donnell finished with 14 points, Birkholz had 12 and Uttech eight for the Warriors.
Jimenez tallied a game-high 21 for the Crusaders.
Lakeside hosts Poynette today at 7:30 p.m. in Capitol North play.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 74,
MADISON EDGEWOOD 68, (OT)
Madison Edgewood 32 28 8 — 68
Lakeside Lutheran 25 35 14 — 74
MADISON EDGEWOOD (fg ft-fta pts) — Krentz 2 2-4 8, Newton 3 2-4 11, Trudgeon 3 0-1 7, Regnier 4 0-2 10, Klipstine 0 2-2 2, I. Jimenez 7 2-6 21, Deang 1 0-0 2, Schenk 2 0-0 4, Clark 1 1-1 3. Totals 23 7-20 68.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN — Uttech 2 3-3 8, Veers 7 1-3 16, Main 2 1-2 5, Birkholz 3 5-6 12, Lauber 6 0-0 17, Schmidt 0 2-2 2, O’Donnell 5 2-4 14. Totals 25 13-19 74.
3-point goals: ME 13 (I. Jimenez 5, Newton 3, Krentz 2, Regnier 2, Trudgeon 1); LL 10 (Lauber 5, O’Donnell 2, Veers 1, Uttech 1, Birkholz 1). Total fouls: ME 18; LL 20. Fouled out: Deang; Lauber.
