Maranatha’s boys basketball team defeated the Waupaca Christian Eagles 81-48 Friday and the Bay City Bobcats 55-39 Saturday en route to their second consecutive Wisconsin Association of Christian Schools State Championship.
The Crusaders finished the season with a 21-4 overall record and an 11-1 mark against WACS opponents.
In the semifinal versus Waupaca, Grant Brock scored the first 15 points for Maranatha and the Crusaders led 15-4 with 11:43 remaining in the first half. But the Eagles would cut MBA’s edge to 19-15 at the 8:06 mark thanks to their full-court press and timely scores from Brady Ahuna and Ryan Drivas.
Maranatha regained control with a 12-1 run over the next three minutes for a 31-16 lead, as Brock and William Alsup each hit three-pointers in the Crusader surge. MBA would stay in the driver’s seat for the rest of the contest.
Brock made 14 of his 18 shot attempts in the game and finished with 34 points. Tony Garcia contributed 25 points, 11 rebounds, and 3 blocked shots. Maranatha had a season-high 57 rebounds as a team.
A large crowd gathered in the Maranatha gym on Saturday afternoon as MBA faced second-seeded Bay City in the championship. Dylan Wegner and Wesley Phillips ignited the Bobcats to a 12-5 lead four minutes into the game, forcing a Crusader time out.
The teams traded baskets over their next few possessions and Bay City still led 17-11 with 11 minutes to go in the half. Maranatha then turned the game around with a 20-0 run over the next 10 minutes.
Key moments in the rally included blocked shots by both Josh Donovan and Brock, Garcia’s go-ahead layup at the 6:55 mark, a shrewd post move by Tim Stroup, and two coast-to-coast layups by Brock. Though the Bobcats would score the last 5 points of the half, MBA still took a 31-22 advantage into the break.
A Michael Price three-pointer in the opening minute of the second half put the Crusaders back up by 12, and Brock followed with nine points over the next six minutes to extend the MBA lead to 43-24. Thoughts of a Bobcats comeback were thwarted by the Crusaders’ stingy defense, which registered 6 steals and 4 blocked shots in the second half.
Brock had 26 points, Garcia had 10, and Stroup had 8 points and 5 assists to lead the MBA effort.
Seniors Tim Riley and Josh Donovan completed their Crusader playing days on a high note. Both had to deal with a major injury during their respective careers, and they each battled back admirably to contribute to team success.
After the game, MBA Head Coach Bryan Brock said, “I’m so proud of our guys. The three seniors on last year’s squad were tough to replace, but this team more than picked up the slack.
“Two of our goals at the start of the year were to win the Indian Trails Conference and to repeat as WACS state champs. When the dust settled, we had won both outright. The guys put in the work and we kept improving all year.”
“The championship game was an amazing battle, but our guys’ grit and skill came through. We were behind for a good portion of the first half, but once we took the lead we slowly but steadily pulled away.”
“I want to say how much I appreciate coaching with the father/son combo of Phil and Nate Price. Their strengths complemented my weaknesses and helped me immensely. We couldn’t have achieved what we did this season without our coaching team.”
MBA 81, WAUPACA CHRISTIAN 48
Waupaca 23 25 — 48
Maranatha 43 38 — 81
Waupaca (fg ft-fta tp) — Cano-Perales 1 0-0 3, Bartel 1 0-0 2, Novak 1 0-0 2, James 1 0-0 2, Shaw 1 0-0 2, Palmieri 1 0-0 2, Ahuna 4 2-4 10, Drivas 3 0-1 8, Gross 7 0-0 17 Totals 20 2-5 48
Maranatha (fg ft-fta tp) — Anderson 1 0-0 2, Price 1 0-0 3, J. Garcia 3 1-2 8, Brock 14 3-9 34, T. Garcia 12 1-2 25, Alsup 2 0-0 6, Stroup 1 0-0 3 Totals 34 5-13 81
Three-point goals — W (Cano-Perales, Drivas 2, Gross 3), M (Price, J. Garcia, Brock 3, T. Garcia)
Total fouls — W 14, M 12
Fouled out — M (Stroup)
MBA 55, BAY CITY 39
Bay City 22 17 — 39
Maranatha 31 24 — 55
Bay City (fg ft-fta tp) — Wegner 4 2-2 10, Hager 5 2-6 14, Phillips 5 0-1 13, Johnson 1 0-2 2 Totals 15 4-11 39
Maranatha (fg ft-fta tp) — Donovan 3 0-0 6, Price 1 0-0 3, Brock 11 3-4 26, T. Garcia 5 0-0 10, Alsup 1 0-1 2, Stroup 4 0-1 8 Totals 25 3-6 55
Three-point goals — B (Hager 2, Phillips 3), M (Price, Brock)
Total fouls — B 12, M 12
