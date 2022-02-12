JEFFERSON — For the third consecutive season, Jefferson High School served as a host site for a Division 2 regional wrestling tournament.
This year’s version was considerably more loaded.
“We were done a lot sooner the last two years,” Jefferson co-wrestling coach EJ Pilarski said. “This year, we added some good teams that had bigger rosters.”
Whitewater brought a full roster, while Delavan-Darien came in with 13 wrestlers and Big Foot/Williams Bay fielded 11. Not surprisingly, those three teams finished at the top of the standings.
Ten Whitewater wrestlers entered Saturday’s regional with a winning record, including seven with 20 or more wins under their belts. Eight Whippets made the finals and all 14 will compete in the River Valley team sectional on Tuesday after they won the regional with 237.5 points, which was 30 better than Delavan-Darien’s runner-up total.
Tindell leads L-Cats
Lake Mills junior Jordan Tindell won the 195 pound weight class, while senior Caleb Quest (170) and junior Ben Buchholtz (182) advanced with second place finishes for the L-Cats, who placed fourth as a team with 114.5 points.
Tindell (32-5) pinned Delavan-Darien’s Dylan Beighton at 1:36 of the semifinals, then stuck Big Foot/Williams Bay’s Jax Hertel at 5:36 of the finals.
Hertel lifted Tindell and took him down early in the first period and did some tough riding, but Tindell scored a reversal two seconds ahead of the buzzer and continued to use masterful mat riding to take control of the match.
“He wrestled that kid in the finals at the Monroe tournament, it went into overtime and he lost, so he totally flipped the script on that match,” Lake Mills wrestling coach Tim Braund said. “Totally solid, complete match. That’s how I want Jordan to wrestle the rest of the tournament.”
Quest (18-8) pinned Whitewater’s Sebastian Cuellar in 1:14 of the quarterfinals, then caught Delavan-Darien’s Nate Huff and pinned him at 2:27 of the semifinals. In the title match, Quest lost by fall to Jefferson senior Ethan Dieckman at 5:50. He pinned Clinton’s DJ Vernon at 1:15 of a wrestleback for second place.
"I am really glad he made it,” Braund said. "He qualified for sectionals as a freshman, and his dad tragically passed away a week after the sectional. He missed all of last year due to injury. The year before that he had a meat grinder of a bracket and placed third. Great to see him make it as a senior."
Buchholtz (18-12) won a 12-7 decision over Clinton’s Kameron Christiansen in the semifinals, lost by fall to Delavan-Darien’s Cole Hanson at 2:31 of the finals and advanced by rule over Christiansen.
“Ben’s been battling a thumb injury,” Braund said. “He sat out last week for conference, but he’s finally digging deep. He’s a three time sectional qualifier as a junior, so that’s pretty cool. One of these years I hope we can get him healthy.”
Colton Brandel (132) and Eddy Eveland (152) placed third. Juan Hildago Dumandz (145) took fourth. Caden Bliefernicht (138) and Gibson Hale (220) placed fifth.
"Eddy was third,” Braund said. “He didn’t get a wrestleback because of an unfortunate slam, but he could be an alternate if (Hoyt) can’t wrestle.
"Solid performance by our team. We’re still young. Our 145-pounder Juan, a foreign exchange student from Argentina, never wrestled and had five wins coming in. He got a first round pin and got into the semis. Going from 10 kids last year, we're at 18, 19 this year. It's more stressful, more grey hair for me, but it's cool."
Dieckman leads Eagles
Jefferson senior Ethan Dieckman earned his second trip to sectionals and his first since freshman year by winning the 170-pound weight class on the home mats.
Dieckman (22-8) pinned Lakeside Lutheran’s Pierre Schulz in 40 seconds and Clinton’s DJ Vernon at 3:22 to reach the finals, where he pinned Lake Mills senior Caleb Quest at 5:50.
After a scoreless first period, Quest scored an escape. Dieckman controlled the rest of the match with a takedown in each of the final two periods along with a third period escape. He turned Quest and scored the fall with time winding down.
"Ethan had a really good day,” Jefferson co-wrestling coach Devin Weber said. "It was a good regional at that weight. There were four really solid wrestlers. The Delavan kid was state ranked, and he’s going home. The Clinton wrestler came on last week. We saw him take second at conference. The Lake mils kid has had a good season.
"Ethan moved up because there were two great kids at 160. We wanted to give him the best chance. The way he wrestled this weekend, he’s feeling really confident. He's got a good head on his shoulders. He’s got a good chance next week. We'll see how he does. He's a great pinner. He always has a puncher’s chance. He went to sectionals two years ago. Last year, he was a contact trace for COVID and he missed the regional.”
Freshmen Kaleb Jose (106) and Aiden DeBlare (113) advanced with second place finishes.
Jose (14-6) beat Clinton’s Braydyn Collins 11-5 in the semifinals, lost a technical fall to Whitewater’s Jarvis Porcaro in the finals and advanced by rule over Collins.
DeBlare (21-16) pined Delavan-Darien’s Tavier Moronez at 3:03 of the semifinals, lost by fall to Big Foot/Williams Bay’s Chase Rodriguez and advanced by rule over Moronez.
"The other two freshmen get to go to sectional and try to win a match,” Weber said. "Aiden knew the first match was going to be the one to decide it. It was back and forth. He got a couple takedowns, then the kid got him in a cradle and it got a little dicey. He came out of it and got the pin.”
Payton Splittgerber (120), Ryan Haffelder (126), Isaac Schoenherr (145) and Beau Dieckman (152) all placed fifth. Logan Marshall (160) took sixth.
“I’m pleased with the entire team,” Weber said. "We wrestled a lot of kids who have had some tough season. Everybody got a win today. Everyone’s got next season to look forward to.”
Schmidt leads Warriors
Lakeside Lutheran sophomore Sam Schmidt advanced with a second place finish at 145 to lead the Warriors.
Schmidt (20-16) pinned Big Foot/Williams Bay’s Aaron Rowland at 1:13 of the semifinals, lost a 14-4 major decision to Whitewater’s Marcus DePorter in the finals and advanced by rule over Rowland.
Elijah Vik (106), Hunter Sommer (120), Dane McIlvain (126), Markus Rabehl (132) and Noah Weidner (138) took fourth. Brett Thoma (113) and Crandon Dwyer (160) finished fifth. Isaac Winters (152) took sixth. Pierre Schulz (170) finished 0-2.
Team scores: Whitewater 237.5, Delavan-Darien 197.5, Big Foot/Williams Bay 193, Lake Mills 114.5, Clinton 106.5, Jefferson 105, Lakeside Lutheran 80
