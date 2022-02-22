RICHLAND CENTER — Seven area wrestlers ended their seasons at the Richland Center sectional on Saturday.

Jefferson senior Ethan Dieckman was the only one to win a match, finishing 1-2 at 170 pounds.

Dieckman (23-10) began with a 6-5 decision over Portage’s Jordan Starr (25-16) in the quarterfinals, then lost by fall to Evansville’s Owen Heiser (51-0) at 1 minute, 23 seconds of the semifinals. In a consolation semifinal, Dieckman lost a 6-4 decision to Dodgeville’s Mason Winch (25-16).

Jefferson freshmen Kaleb Jose (106) and Aiden DeBlare (113) were also eliminated. Jose (14-7) lost by fall in :32 to Lodi’s Levi Ness (35-12). DeBlare (21-18) was pinned by Dodgeville’s Reid Spurley (41-0) at :43 of the quarterfinals and by Mauston/Necedah’s Drake Gosda (33-10) at :47 of the consolation semifinals.

Lake Mills senior Jordan Tindell lost an 8-4 decision in the 195-pound quarterfinals to Sugar River’s Carson Loshaw (17-10). Tindell ended up 35-6.

L-Cats senior Caleb Quest lost by fall to Mauston/Necedah’s Espyn Sweers at 3:10 of the 170 quarterfinals to end the season at 18-9. Junior Ben Buchholtz lost by fall in the 182 semifinals at 3:34 to Darlington/Black Hawk’s Owen Huschitt (38-2), then lost a 15-0 technical fall to Beloit Turner’s Cal Rise (42-5) in the consolation semifinals. Buchholtz ended up 18-14.

Lakeside Lutheran sophomore Sam Schmidt lost a 5-4 decision to Mauson Necedah’s Brandon Dolata (21-12) in the 145 semifinals to end the season at 20-17.

