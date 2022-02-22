RICHLAND CENTER — Seven area wrestlers ended their seasons at the Richland Center sectional on Saturday.
Jefferson senior Ethan Dieckman was the only one to win a match, finishing 1-2 at 170 pounds.
Dieckman (23-10) began with a 6-5 decision over Portage’s Jordan Starr (25-16) in the quarterfinals, then lost by fall to Evansville’s Owen Heiser (51-0) at 1 minute, 23 seconds of the semifinals. In a consolation semifinal, Dieckman lost a 6-4 decision to Dodgeville’s Mason Winch (25-16).
Jefferson freshmen Kaleb Jose (106) and Aiden DeBlare (113) were also eliminated. Jose (14-7) lost by fall in :32 to Lodi’s Levi Ness (35-12). DeBlare (21-18) was pinned by Dodgeville’s Reid Spurley (41-0) at :43 of the quarterfinals and by Mauston/Necedah’s Drake Gosda (33-10) at :47 of the consolation semifinals.
Lake Mills senior Jordan Tindell lost an 8-4 decision in the 195-pound quarterfinals to Sugar River’s Carson Loshaw (17-10). Tindell ended up 35-6.
L-Cats senior Caleb Quest lost by fall to Mauston/Necedah’s Espyn Sweers at 3:10 of the 170 quarterfinals to end the season at 18-9. Junior Ben Buchholtz lost by fall in the 182 semifinals at 3:34 to Darlington/Black Hawk’s Owen Huschitt (38-2), then lost a 15-0 technical fall to Beloit Turner’s Cal Rise (42-5) in the consolation semifinals. Buchholtz ended up 18-14.
Lakeside Lutheran sophomore Sam Schmidt lost a 5-4 decision to Mauson Necedah’s Brandon Dolata (21-12) in the 145 semifinals to end the season at 20-17.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.