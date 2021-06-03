CAMBRIDGE -- Seniors Kendra Wilson and Mia Murray scored goals as the Lakeside Lutheran girls soccer team earned its first Capitol Conference victory since 2018 with a 2-1 road win over Cambridge/Deerfield on Thursday.
The Warriors (8-6-2, 1-4-2 Capitol) took the lead in the 32nd minute on Wilson's goal, which was assisted by Olivia Ibeling.
Murray scored on an assist by Ava Heckmann in the 53rd minute. CD United (1-7-2, 0-5-2) answered two minutes later on a penalty-kick score by Cece Bockland.
Lakeside held a 16-7 edge in shots on goal.
The Warriors drew the No. 4 seed in their WIAA Division 4 bracket and will host fifth-seeded Dominican in a regional semifinal on Thursday at 7 p.m.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 2, CAMBRIDGE/DEERFIELD 1
Lakeside Lutheran 1 1 — 2
Cambridge 0 1 — 1
First half — LL: Wilson (Ibeling), 32:00.
Second half — LL: Murray (Heckmann), 53:00; CD: Bockland, 55:00 (pk).
Saves: LL 8; CD 12.
