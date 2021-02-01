JOHNSON CREEK — Lexi Swanson had 28 points, 11 rebounds and seven steals for Johnson Creek in a 45-30 win over Horicon on Monday.

Swanson scored 18 of her points in the first half, hitting seven fields goals including a pair of 3-pointers. Brittany Rue added seven points and Alyssa Sadowski added six points for the Bluejays.

Johnson Creek (3-15) hosts Palnyra-Eagle on Thusday.

JOHNSON CREEK 45,

HORICON 30

Horicon 14 16 — 30

Johnson Creek 24 21 — 45

Horicon (fg ft-fta pts) — Boeck 3 0-0 8, Boehrer 4 0-0 8, Jacobson 2 0-0 4, Condon 1 2-2 4, Heller 3 0-0 6 Totals 13 2-2 30

Johnson Creek (fg ft-fta pts) — Budig 0 0-3 0, Swanson 11 4-9 28, Sadowski 3 0-0 6, Rue 3 1-4 7, Walk 2 0-1 4 Totals 19 5-17 45

Three-point goals — H (Boeck 2), JC (Swanson 2)

Total fouls — H 15, JC 11

Fouled out — H (Roggenbauer)

