MINERAL POINT — Jacob Soter won the 152-pound weight class to lead Waterloo’s wrestlers at the Mineral Point regional on Saturday.
Soter (32-10) pinned Deerfield’s Hunter Milanowski at 1 minute, 33 seconds of the semifinals, then scored a 4-2 decision over Mineral Points Hayden Bakke in the title match.
Also advancing with second place finishes for the Pirates were Ryan Sturgill (138) and Ian Spoke (195).
Sturgill (27-13) pinned Pecatonica/Argyle’s Sammy Nelson at 4:53 of the quarterfinals and earned a 5-3 decision over Parkview/Albany’s Cameron Duncan in the semifinals. He lost by fall to Mineral Point’s Tarrin Riley in the finals and advanced by rule over Duncan.
Spoke (15-24) went 3-1, starting with a pin over Mineral Point’s Will Schute at 4:36 of the quarterfinals. After losing by fall in the semifinals, Spoke won an 11-5 decision over Parkview/Albany’s Jordan Landen, then pinned Cambridge’s Gunnar Sperle at 2:45 in a wrestleback for second place.
Fernando Carillo (106) and Max Besl (220) finished third. Nate Broderick (145) took fifth.
Returning state qualifier Trevor Firari (160) suffered an injury in practice on Friday and did not compete.
Soter, Sturgill and Spoke compete at the New Lisbon sectional next Saturday.
Team scores: Mineral Point 287.5, Pecatonica/Argyle 155.5, Parkview/Albany 140, Marshall 114, Waterloo 94, Cambridge 85, Deerfield 28
