LAKE MILLS — Aidan Berg pitched a one-hit shutout with five strikeouts and Lakeside Lutheran’s baseball team topped visiting Lodi 10-0 in a Capitol North game on Thursday.
Berg permitted just a leadoff single in the fourth and walked one, throwing 47 of his 71 pitches for strikeouts in the six-inning game.
The Warriors (4-2, 2-1 Capitol North) gave Berg more than enough run support with a five-run first inning. Nolan Meis doubled and Nate Yaroch singled to open the frame. Tyler Marty then delivered a run-scoring single followed by an RBI double from Brock Schneider and a two-run single off the bat of Kole Lostetter. Caleb Koester capped the frame with an RBI single.
Marty had two hits, scoring three times, and Yaroch had two base knocks, two runs scored. Meis was 2-for-3 and drove home a run with a single in the third.
Lodi’s Matt Lincicum took the loss, allowing seven earned on eight hits in 2 2/3 innings.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 10, LODI 0 (6)
Lodi 000 000 — 0 1 0
Lakeside 502 102 — 10 11 2
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LO: Lincicum L; 2.2-8-7-7-3-2, Wymen 2.1-1-1-1-2-0, No. 12 0.2-2-2-2-1-1; LL Berg W; 6-1-0-0-5-1.
Leading hitters — LL: Meis 2x3 (2B), Yaroch 2x4 (2B), Marty 2x3 (2B), Schneider (2B).
P-E sweeps H/D
PALMYRA — The Palmyra-Eagle Panthers swept Hustisford/Dodgeland in a double header on Thursday.
In game two of the doubleheader, the Panthers (6-1 overall, 5-1 conference) rallied with a seven-run fifth inning to win 10-8 over Hustisford/Dodgeland.
A two-run double by Noah Taylor, an RBI double from Devin Patrick and RBI singles from Duncan Ireland and Sean Dooley. Hustisford/Dodgeland (2-2, 2-2) was led by Casey Grudzinski ,who recorded four RBIs.
In game one, the Panthers won 4-3 on a walk-off single from Devin Patrick in extra innings.
Trailing 3-2 in the bottom of the eighth, the Panthers tied the game on a single from Noah Taylor which scored Sean Dooley. Taylor then scored on the single from Patrick.
Patrick pitched a complete game, striking out six. For Hustisford/Dodgeland, Casey Grudzinski struck out nine.
Palmyra-Eagle 10, Hustisford/Dodgeland 8
(GAME 2)
PE 0 0 3 0 7 0 X — 10 11 4
HD 0 2 0 4 0 2 X — 8 9 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — PE: Dooley (2-2-2-2-1-3), Taylor (W; 2.1-6-4-0-0-2), Scheel (0.2-1-2-2-2-2); HD: Kohn (L; 4.1-9-10-10-3-2), Davis (1.2-2-0-0-0-1).
Leading hitters — PE: Taylor 3x4 (2B), Patrick 2x4 (2B), Dooley 2x4; HD: Kohn 2x3, Thimm (2 2B), Maas 1x2.
Palmyra-Eagle 4, Hustisford/Dodgeland 3 (GAME 1)
HD 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 1 — 3 8 1
PE 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 2 — 4 11 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — PE: Patrick (W; 8-8-3-3-6-2); HD: Grudzinski (L; 7.1-11-4-3-9-1).
Leading hitters — PE: Tiller 3x4 (2B), Ireland 2x3; HD: Kohn 2x4 (2B), Ottery 2x4.
H/D 12, PARKVIEW 3
HUSTISFORD — Casey Grudzinski went 4-for-4 out of the leadoff spot with three RBIs in Hustisford/Dodgeland’s 12-3 Trailways South win over Parkview on Wednesday at Firemen’s Park.
Winning pitcher Gavin Thimm added two hits and two RBIs. Micah Ottery had a double and drove in four runs.
HUSTISFORD/DODGELAND 12, PARKVIEW 3
Parkview 000 300 0 — 3 5 1
Husty/Dodge 113 430 X — 12 8 3
WP: Thimm
LP: Duncan
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — P (Duncan L 3-3-5-5-4-2, Brown 1.2-4-6-5-3-2, Grenawalt 1.1-1-1-1-0-0) HD (Thimm W 1-0-0-0-3-1, Kohn 2.2-1-1-0-0-5, Ottery 0-2-2-2-0-1, Davis 2.1-2-0-0-3-0, Grudzinski 1-0-0-0-1-0)
Leading hitters — P (Pomplin 2x3), HD (Grudzinski 4x4, Ottery 2B, himm 2x2, 2B)
