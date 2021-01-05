LAKE MILLS — Senior forward Charlie Bender became the fifth player in Lake Mills history to score over 1,000 points as the L-Cats celebrated the milestone with a 68-55 Capitol North win over Columbus on Tuesday at LMHS.
"It's a testament to how good of a player he is and how many games he's been there for us in," Lake Mills boys basketball coach Steve Hicklin said of Bender. "It's hard to get to 1,000 without being a big part of a team for two or three years and that's what he's been since he was a freshman. Proud moment as a coach and this shows the time he's put in. I'm happy for him."
Bender finished with a game-high 19 points and now sits at 1,007 career points. He hit a first-half 3-pointer to eclipse the 1,000-point mark.
Senior guard Drew Stoddard added 18 points for the L-Cats (6-4, 2-1 Capitol North).
"We just really shared the ball and didn't force anything offensively," Hicklin said. "Took what the defense gave us and you can see that in our balanced scoring. That's when we are at our best and we did that tonight.
"Our defense has been pretty consistent this season. Offense has kind of been the problem in some of these games. We had the lead up to 22 or 23 and relaxed a little bit and let them back in it. We zeroed in their at the end of the game to keep them from getting too close."
Senior forwards Adam Moen (16) and Jaxson Retrum (10) also had double-digit scoring nights for Lake Mills, which is ranked seventh in the initial Associated Press Division 3 state rankings.
The L-Cats host Edgewood on Saturday at 1:15 p.m. in a nonconference game.
LAKE MILLS 68, COLUMBUS 55
Columbus 25 30 — 55
Lake Mills 39 29 — 68
COLUMBUS (fg ft-fta pts) — Carthew 2 0-0 4, Co. Brunell 5 3-3 14, Colter 2 3-3 8, Schroeder 1 0-0 3, Ca. Brunell 4 0-2 10, Fritz 4 0-0 9, Stauffacher 1 0-1 2, Selk 2 1-1 5. Totals 21 7-10 55.
LAKE MILLS — Stoddard 7 2-2 18, Foster 1 0-0 3, Retrum 5 0-2 10, Moen 6 4-4 16, Bender 7 3-3 19, Horkan 0 2-2 2. Totals 26 11-13 68.
3-point goals: C 6 (Ca. Brunel 2, Co. Brunel 1, Colter 1, Schroeder 1, Fritz 1); LM 5 (Stoddard 2, Bender 2, Foster 1). Total fouls: C 11; LM 11.
