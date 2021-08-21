HUSTISFORD — Lomira outgained Horicon/Hustisford 404-152 and pulled away in the second half for a 42-27 victory in the season opener on Friday.
Lions quarterback Nate Dewhurst opened the scoring with a 67-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Husticon answered to tie it at 7-7, but Lomira regained the lead with a fumble recovery in the end zone.
The Marshfalcons responded with two touchdowns to move in front. Sophomore quarterback Carter Schwartz connected for scoring passes of 18 and 37 yards to senior receiver Blake Peplinski to give Husticon a 21-7 lead. The Lions rallied to take a 22-21 lead into halftime when Logan Neitzel tackled Preston Bertz in the end zone for a safety and running back Lueranze Johnson caught a 49-yard scoring pass from Dewhurst.
Husticon took its final lead of the game when Peplinski threw a 65-yard touchdown pass to Gavin Hearly on the first offensive play of the second half to make it 27-22.
The Lions countered with three unanswered touchdowns. Neitzel had two short rushing TDs down the stretch and led the Lions on the ground with 19 carries for 125 yards.
Horicon/Hustisford travels to face Mayville next Friday.
Lomira 14 8 13 7 — 42
Husticon 7 14 6 0 — 27
L — Dewhurst 67 run (Braeger kick)
HH — Touchdown (Spoerl kick)
L— Defense recovers fumble in end zone (Braeger kick)
HH — Peplinski 18 pass from Schwartz (Spoerl kick)
HH — Peplinski 37 pass from Schwartz (Spoerl kick)
L — Safety, Neitzel tackles Bertz in end zone
L — Johnson 49 pass from Dewhurst (pass failed)
HH — Hearly 65 pass from Peplinski (kick failed)
L — Neitzel 1 run (pass failed)
L — Johnson 33 run (Braeger kick)
L — Neitzel 5 run (Braeger kick)
First downs — L 22, HH 9. By rush: L 21, HH 5. By pass: L 1, HH 3. By penalty: L0, HH 1. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) L 53-355, HH 19-8. Passing Yards — L 49, HH 144. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) W 1-4-0, HH 8-19-3. Total yards — L 404, HH 152. Fumbles-lost — L 1-1, HH 1-1. Penalties L 4-35, HH 6-32
Individual Leaders — Rushing: L, Neitzel 19-125, Johnson 12-112, Dewhurst 12-106. HH Peplinski 4-11. Passing: L: Dewhurst 1-4-49, HH Schwartz 7-18-79, Peplinski 1-1-65. Receiving: L, Johnson 1-49, HH Peplinski 4-71, Hearly 2-68
