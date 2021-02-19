CAMBRIDGE — Sophomore guard Cal Fisher scored a game-high 21 points for second-seeded Deerfield in a 57-36 win over third-seeded Dodgeland in a Division 4 regional semifinal at Cambridge High School on Friday.
Deerfield (5-5) opened up a 13-point halftime lead and continued to pull away from there to advance to a regional final at top-seeded Randolph on Saturday night.
"We couldn’t play man because we didn’t have matchups against them,” Dodgeland boys basketball coach Bill Otte said. “We tried playing our 2-3 zone. It worked at times, but we got tired at times. Early on, Fisher was breaking out on some steals and getting layups. Then he settled in and started hitting shots. They only played nine games this year, but he shot 48 percent from the 3-point line. He only missed one tonight. The only shot that hit the rim was the one he missed. The others were just pure.”
Senior guard Dilan Fenner scored 10 points to lead Dodgeland (7-14). Junior guard Caden Brugger added seven points, eight rebounds and four steals. Senior guard Sy Otte also scored seven points. Junior guard Jace Christopherson dished out three assists.
“We shot 5-of-17 from the free throw line,” coach Otte said. "We had some looks inside and we just didn’t finish. It was a microcosm of our season.”
Coach Otte saluted his six seniors — Sy Otte, Christian Nunez, Dilan Fenner, Alex Nelson, Alex Perez and James Miller — afterwards.
"My six seniors, I have been with these kids some of them five, six, seven years,” coach Otte said. “It’s a bittersweet night. You know it’s going to come to an end, but you hope you can play one more game. They played their hearts out all year. Tonight was one of those nights when the shots didn’t fall. But they were leaders on this team, and we’re going to miss that leadership. We’re going to come back. We have to make sure we keep moving forward with the next group."
DEERFIELD 57, DODGELAND 36
Dodgeland 17 19 — 36
Deerfield 30 27 — 57
Dodgeland (fg ft-fta pts) — Otte 2 3-7 7, Brugger 3 0-0 7, Nunez 3 0-1 6, Christopherson 0 0-2 0, Wieloch 1 0-0 2, Fenner 3 2-2 10, Nelson 0 0-2 0, Perez 1 0-1 2, Appenfeldt 1 0-2 2 Totals 14 5-17 36
Deerfield (fg ft-fta pts) — Lees 1 0-0 2, Betterhauser 0 1-3 1, Mathwig 3 0-0 8, Fisher 9 0-0 21, Klade 3 2-4 8, Lasack 5 3-5 13, Kimmel 2 0-0 4 Totals 23 6-12 57
Three-point goals — Do (Brugger 1, Fenner 2), De (Mathwig 2, Fisher 3)
Total fouls — Do 16, De 17
Fouled out — Do (Otte)
DODGELAND 64, MONTELLO 63
MONTELLO — Dodgeland closed out the regular season with a 64-63 win at Montello on Saturday, Feb. 13.
Senior guard Sy Otte put up a career double-double with 30 points and 20 rebounds to go with four assists and four blocks. Senior guard Dilan Fenner added 13 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Junior guard Jace Christopherson added eight points and four assists.
Fenner hit a free throw in the closing seconds to make it a four-point game. Montello (1-23) hit a meaningless 3 at the buzzer.
DODGELAND 64, MONTELLO 63
Dodgeland 21 43 — 64
Montello 27 36 — 63
Dodgeland (fg ft-fta pts) — Otte 11 6-11 30, Brugger 0 3-6 3, Nunez 1 1-2 3, Christopherson 2 3-5 8, Wieloch 0 0-1 0, Fenner 4 5-13 13, Appenfeldt 2 3-7 7 Totals 20 21-45 64
Montello (fg ft-fta pts) — Pafford 1 0-0 2, Postler 2 1-2 5, Hickman 3 0-0 9, Isberner 1 4-4 7, Penland 0 0-1 0, Schehr 4 2-4 13, Ellison 3 2-2 8, Baker 1 0-0 3, Tomlinson 7 1-2 16 Totals 22 10-15 63
Three-point goals — D (Otte 2, Christopherson 1), M (Hickman 3, Isberner 1, Schehr 3, Baker 1, Tomlinson 1)
Total fouls — D 18, M 34
Fouled out — M (Postler, Isberner, Schehr, Ellison)
