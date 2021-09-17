PRAIRIE DU SAC - Junior striker Denzel Esquivel scored twice to lead Watertown's boys soccer team to a 3-2 road win over Sauk Prairie on Thursday.
Watertown (2-4-1) stunned Sauk Prairie with a quick goal 45 seconds into the match when senior Jacob Narkis fed a through ball to senior Liam McCloskey to put in the back of the net.
Quinn Baier pulled Sauk Prairie even with an unassisted goal at the 15-minute mark, but Watertown took the lead for good on consecutive goals by Esquivel to close out the first half scoring. Narkis earned his second assist on the go-ahead goal at 29 minutes, Esquivel scored what proved to be the game-winner unassisted at the 40-minute mark.
"We played Sauk twice last season and knew they had plenty of fire power, mostly in seniors Quinn Baier and Samuel Drescher," Watertown boys soccer coach Clayton Kratzer said. "They both scored in our matches last year and they both scored again tonight.
"Last season we won the first match with them and drew the second so we felt confident in our ability to play them tough. When Baier equalized in the 15th, we didn’t drop our level. We kept playing a high line, stopping their attacks and pushing the ball up. Denzel put us up in the 29th with a laser strike off another Narkis assist. Esquivel completed his brace in the 40th unassisted to put us up 3-1.
"Sauk started pushing harder and playing long balls. Drescher was able to put them within one with a nice goal in the 51st. Our defense held firm and played a heck of a match to hold off their attack to secure the 3-2 win. The defensive line of seniors Nathan Pfeifer, Matthew Bushkie, Connor Lehman and freshman Brayden Schmidt really played a lights out game tonight. It wasn’t a clean sheet, but they executed the game plan perfectly and held strong under a lot of pressure.
"We practiced this week on a concrete surface to prepare for the fast turf and I think our guys played really well on it tonight. They didn’t look rushed and their touches were good. Our turns were really strong tonight. Just overall a great effort and great result."
Roberto Ortega, Jr. made 11 saves for the Goslings.
