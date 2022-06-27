LEBANON — Noah Noyce’s walk-off single drove in McClain Ebner with the game-winning run in Lebanon’s 7-6 Rock River League victory in 10 innings over Ashippun on Sunday at Legends Field.

Lebanon starter Dylan Immel struck out 13 over 7 1/3 innings, but the Whitetails committed nine errors and the Mudcats took advantage with four unearned runs.

Trailing 6-5 in the ninth, the Whitetails forced extra innings when Noah Zubke’s sacrifice fly drove in Alex Soto following his leadoff triple to right.

In the tenth, Ebner drew a one-out walk and moved up two bases on wild pitches. With two away, Ebner scored when Noyce reached on an infield hit to the third base side.

Middle reliever Adam Zubke ended the top of the eighth with a strikeout. Soto earned the win with two innings of scoreless relief including five strikeouts.

Jack Kraemer went the distance in defeat for Ashippun, allowing seven earned runs on nine hits with eight strikeouts and six walks. Gavin Daniel, Adam Gross and Quinn Williams each had two hits for the Mudcats.

Nathan Tisdale led Lebanon at the plate with three hits and two RBIs. Soto and Ebner each added two hits.

LEBANON 7, ASHIPPUN 6

Ashippun 000 011 220 0 — 6 7 2

Lebanon 002 000 031 1 — 7 9 9

WP: Soto

LP: Kraemer

Ashippun (ab-r-h-rbi) — Daniel 3-1-2-0, Pierson 4-1-0-0, Becker 6-0-0-0, Ryan 4-1-0-0, P. Kraemer 5-0-1-0, Tiegs 4-1-0-0, Gross 5-1-2-1, Williams 5-0-2-1, J. Kraemer 5-1-0-0 Totals 41-6-7-2

Lebanon (ab-r-h-rbi) — Noyce 6-0-1-1, Soto 5-1-2-1, N. Zubke 2-0-1-1, Herpel 3-0-0-0, D. Immel 3-0-0-0, A. Zulke 2-0-0-0, Demetropoulos 5-1-0-0, Richart 2-0-0-0, K. Immel 1-1-0-0, Ebner 3-3-2-1, Tisdale 5-1-3-2 Totals 37-7-9-6

2B — A (Gross, Daniel), L (Tisdale)

3B — L (Soto)

Pitching — HO: J. Kraemer (A) 9 in 9.2, D. Immel (L) 5 in 7.1, A. Zubke (L) 0 in 0.2, Soto (L) 2 in 2. R: J. Kraemer (A) 7, D. Immel (L) 6, A. Zubke (L) 0, Soto (L) 0. SO: J. Kraemer (A) 8, D. Immel (L) 13, A. Zubke (L) 1, Soto (L) 5. BB: J. Kraemer (A) 6, D. Immel (L) 4, A. Zubke (L) 0, Soto (L) 0

