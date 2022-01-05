JEFFERSON — As the calendar turned the Jefferson High School boys basketball team was also looking to turn the page following a winless 2021 portion of their schedule. But standing in their way was one of the frontrunners in the Rock Valley Conference, McFarland, and the Spartans showed no mercy with an 85-49 victory on the Eagles’ home court Tuesday night.
“They’re tough,” said Jefferson head coach Jacob Marshall.
The Spartans (7-1 overall, 5-1 RVC) used a full-court press that gave the Eagles (0-10, 0-6) fits all night, forcing several turnovers in the front-court which helped the visitors build an early eight-point advantage, which eventually grew to as much as 28 points.
“I thought we could handle a little more pressure than what they were giving us, but that pressure really got to us early,” said Marshall. “It’s kind of tough to be in a track meet all night.”
Jefferson closed to within seven points following a reverse layup by junior guard David Ganser early in the first half, but an 11-0 run pushed the McFarland lead to 27-9 and it never looked back.
Junior Ethan Phillips ended the Spartan run with a short-range jumper with 5 minutes, 57 seconds remaining.
The Eagles triled 43-15 at the half.
Dadon Gillen scored 18 of his game-high 20 points in the first half to lead the Spartans, who also got double-digit performances from Devil Kulp and Aidan Chislom who tallied 15 and 10 points, respectively.
Ganser and senior Braden McGraw eached scored 10 points to lead the Eagles, while Phillips and senior Aiden Devine each chipped in six.
“Everyone says that we’re improving, but that improvement has been too thin; we have to keep making jumps in practice and in games,” Marshall said.
The Eagles return to the court Friday in hopes of earning that elusive first win, traveling to Beloit Turner for a 7 p.m. RVC start.
