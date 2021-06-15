CAMBRIDGE — Blake Huebner had a big day at the plate and mound as the fifth-seeded Pirates upset top-seeded Cambridge 11-0 in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal on Tuesday.
Batting out of the leadoff spot, Huebner finished 3-for-3, driving in four RBIs while also scoring three times.
On the hill, Huebner pitched 6 1/3 innings, allowing three hits in shutout action. He also struck out eight batters.
Waterloo scored three runs the first two innings combined, but broke things open with four runs in the top of the fourth inning.
Cambridge committed five errors in the loss.
Thomas Hoffmann recorded a double for Cambridge. It was the only extra-base hit for the Blue Jays.
Tucker Tesdal pitched three innings, allowing two earned runs while striking out six batters.
Waterloo (9-12) avenged a pair of conference losses to Capitol South champion Cambridge (12-9) with the win.
"A huge win tonight," Waterloo baseball coach Dennis Klubertanz said. "We played about as well as you could have played in all areas of the game.
"I have to start with Blake Huebner. He did it all tonight. Pitching wise he started this season slow after having last year off but lately, especially in our two playoff games, he has looked like he did two years ago. To hold a lineup like Cambridge to two hits was outstanding. I just wish he wouldn't have reached the pitch limit because he deserved to get the shutout.
"At the plate he was just as good, going 3 for 3 and reaching base all five plate appearances with three runs scored.
"Brody Tschanz played excellent defense at shortstop for us as well. All in all, you couldn't have asked for a better performance from the entire team. We're excited for the opportunity to play for the regional title."
Waterloo travels to face Palmyra-Eagle in a regional final on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
WATERLOO 11, CAMBRIDGE 0
Waterloo 210 402 2 — 11 11 0
Cambridge 000 000 0 — 0 3 5
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — W: Huebner 6.1-3-0-2-8; C: Marty 4-7-4-2-6.
Leading hitters — Huebner 3x3, Setz 2x5, Unzueta 2x4, Tshauz 2B; C: Hoffmann 2B.
