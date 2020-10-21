Watertown’s football team hits the road for the second straight week with a game at Reedsburg on Friday.
The Goslings enter the game 2-2 following a 49-24 loss to Lake Mills. Reedsburg is 1-3, having lost to Portage 13-7, defeated Sauk Prairie 41-6, lost to Tomah 28-24 and lost to Baraboo 24-0 last Friday.
The Beavers feature quarterback Bryant Yanke (313 passing yards, 244 rushing yards), running back Miles Raupp (283 rushing yards) and receivers Caden Brandt and Brad Mikonowicz.
“They have a new coaching staff,” Watertown football coach Benji Kamrath said. “I believe they were former assistants. They are still running the triple option, which has been successful for them. They are several years removed from some state championship runs. It’s a good program, but they have some young players.
“We have to be assignment sound in the option game. They lull you to sleep on the back end and go play action. They release the tight ends and backs and if you peek, they beat you over the top.
“They are a lot like the Holmen team we faced in the playoffs last year, but they don’t have the same caliber of athletes. Our tackling needs to improve from last week.”
Defensively, Reedsburg is a 44 cover 3 team with good size up front.
“We’ll continue to do what we are doing, establish our run game and move the ball with our quick pass game and play action,” Kamrath said.
“After watching the film from Lake Mills, I thought we played overall really well on both sides of the ball. We probably played the best quarterback (Adam Moen) I have coached against. Their athletes were a little superior on the back end and they were able to make plays. But I am encouraged where we are at.”
