Watertown ends regular season with loss to Oshkosh West Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email May 19, 2022 Watertown's defensive struggles continued in a 6-2 loss to Oshkosh West to close out the regular season on Wednesday at Brandt/Quirk Park.The Goslings committed eight errors on the day. Pitcher Alyx Johnson allowed six runs (three earned) on six hits with nine strikeouts and one walk.Watertown (15-9) was held scoreless until the seventh. Johnson and Abby Walsh hit back-to-back singles and Evelyn Rhodes drove them in with a two-run triple to left.The Goslings enter the WIAA Division 1 regional softball playoffs next week against an opponent to be determined.OSHKOSH WEST 6, WATERTOWN 2Oshkosh West 201 000 3 — 6 6 0Watertown 000 000 2 — 2 6 8WP: FullerLP: JohnsonOshkosh West (ab-r-h-rbi) — Bougie 4-2-1-0, Tritt 4-1-1-0, Jodarski 4-2-2-4, Kitchen 4-0-1-0, Saladin 3-0-1-0, Fuller 3-0-0-0, Bergin 3-0-0-0, Sadowska 2-0-0-0, Reichenberger 0-0-0-0, Hammen 3-1-0-0 Totals 30-6-6-4Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Peplinski 3-0-0-0, Hafenstein 3-0-0-0, Hinrichs 3-0-0-0, Johnson 3-1-2-0, Walsh 3-1-2-0, Edyvean 3-0-0-0, Rhodes 3-0-1-2, Wruck 3-0-0-0, Schuett 2-0-1-0 Totals 26-2-6-22B — OW (Tritt)3B — OW (Bougie), W (Rhodes)Pitching — HO: Fuller (OW) 6 in 7, Johnson (W) 6 in 7. R: Fuller (OW) 2, Johnson (W) 6. SO: Fuller (OW) 7, Johnson (W) 9, BB: Fuller (OW) 0, Johnson (W) 1.
