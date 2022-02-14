CAMPBELLSPORT — Four Luther Prep wrestlers advanced to sectional competition out of the Campbellsport regional on Saturday.
Jeremiah Stanton (152) and Jesus Chavez-Alejandre (170) each won their respective weight classes, while Jason Kehren (120) and Tim Manning (220) qualified with second place finishes.
Stanton (23-7) won a 12-2 major decision over Campbellsport’s Ayden Milan in the semifinals, then pinned Lomira’s Marek Lisiecki at 3 minutes, 44 seconds of the title match.
Chavez-Alejandre (170) earned a 6-4 decision over Campbellsport’s Sebastian Meyer in the semifinals and a 5-2 decision over Lake Country Lutheran’s Stephen Connell in the finals.
Kehren (25-10) won a 7-4 decision over Lomira’s Connar Koch in the semifinals, lost by fall to Campbellsport’s Drake Muellenbach at 3:31 of the finals, then pinned Kewaskum’s Cayden Schwehr at 1:33 in a wrestleback match for second place.
Manning (27-5) pinned Mayville’s Cole Legas at 1:49 of the semifinals, lost by fall to Campbellsport’s Joseph Volz at 3:11 of the finals and advanced by rule over Legas.
Caleb Wendland (126), Aleksei Soloviyov (132), Josiah Moore (160), Cameron Lange (182) and Chuy Medina (195) each placed third.
Micah Boggs (106), Silas Hillmer (138), Phil McCaskill (145) and heavyweight Nate Hong-Mitchell finished fourth.
Stanton, Chavez-Alejandre, Kehren and Manning compete at the Omro sectional next Saturday.
Team scores: Campbellsport 249, Lomira 239, Luther Prep 181, Kewaskum 156.5, Mayville 84.5, Lake Country Lutheran 54
