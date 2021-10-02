BELOIT — Brent Hoppe’s 3-yard touchdown run with 4 minutes, 31 seconds left in regulation lifted Beloit Turner to a 12-6 Capitol Conference victory over Horicon/Hustisford on Friday.

Turner (3-4, 1-4 in conference) took a 6-0 lead on quarterback Sean Fogel’s 34-yard scoring pass to William Lauterbach with 8:36 left in the first quarter. Horicon/Hustisford (0-7, 0-5) tied it with 10:16 to go in the third quarter on Blake Peplinski’s 58-yard touchdown pass to Nathan Spoerl.

Each team missed the extra point attempt on the early scores. Turner attempted a two-point conversion after Hoppe’s go-ahead score, but the run failed.

Husticon quarterback Carter Schwartz completed 7-of-13 passes for 82 yards, but lost 43 yards on 11 rushing attempts. Spoerl had three catches for 93 yards. In addition to the touchdown pass, Peplinski came up with an interception on defense.

Camden Combs led six Turner rushers with 11 carries for 55 yards. Fogel completed 13-of-28 passes for 136 yards for the Trojans.

Horicon/Hustisford travels to face Lakeside Lutheran next Friday.

TURNER 12, HORICON/HUSTISFORD 6

Husticon 0 0 6 0 — 6

Turner 6 0 0 6 — 12

First Quarter

BT — Lauterbach 24 pass from Fogel (kick failed)

Third Quarter

HH — Spoerl 58 pass from Peplinski (kick failed)

BT — Hoppe 3 run (run failed)

Team statistics — First Downs: HH 5, BT 16. By rush: HH 1, BT 9. By pass: HH 3, BT 7. By penalty: HH 1, BT 0. Total offense: HH 114, BT 299. Rushing: HH 28-(-26), BT 30-163. Passing: HH 140, BT 136. Fumbles-Lost: HH 2-2, BT 1-1. Penalties: HH 7-50, BT 6-50

Individual statistics — Rushing: HH, Vincent 5-7, BT Combs 11-55. Passing (comp.-att.-int.): HH Schwartz 7-13-1, BT, Fogel 13-28-1. Receiving: HH, Spoerl 3-93, BT, Sutherland 4-47

