RANDOLPH — Travis Alvin scored 26 points for top-seeded Randolph in a 90-51 win over fifth-seeded Waterloo in a Division 4 regional semifinal on Friday.
Twelve players scored for Randolph (21-3). Junior guard Eugene Wolff scored 12 points and senior guard Jackson Christenson added 11 to lead Waterloo (4-20).
RANDOLPH 90, WATERLOO 51
Waterloo 30 21 — 51
Randolph 40 50 — 90
WATERLOO (fg ft-fta pts) — Hager 1 0-2 2; Huebner 2 0-0 5; Tschanz 0
2-2 2; Wolff 5 0-4 12; Christenson 5 0-1 11; Hensler 1 0-0 3; Ritter 2
0-1 4; Wollin 2 0-0 5; Ring 1 2-2 4; Marshall 1 0-1 3, Totals 20 4-13
51.
RANDOLPH — Kohn 2 3-4 7; Heft 2 0-1 5; Tietz 2 2-2 6; Spors 1 0-0 3;
Grieger 5 2-2 12; Hoffele 3 0-0 6; Alvin 11 4-6 26; Meredith 2 0-0 6;
Paul 1 0-1 2; Zander 2 0-0 6; Nieman 4 0-0 8; Drews 1 0-0 3. Totals 36
11-16 90.
3-point goals: W 7 (Wolff 2, Huebner, Christenson, Hensler, Wollin,
Marshall); R 7 (Zander 2, Meredith 2, Heft, Spors, Drews). Total
fouls: W 17; R 13.
