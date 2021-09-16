Luther Prep middle Sam Fisch attacks while Lakeside middle Marissa Duddeck defends at the net during a Capitol North volleyball match on Thursday at LPS. Fisch had nine kills for the Phoenix in a 9-25, 25-13, 25-23, 26-24 victory.
Luther Prep defeated Lakeside Lutheran 9-25, 25-13, 25-23, 26-24 in a Capitol North volleyball match on Thursday at LPS.
Emma Bortulin led the Phoenix (11-8, 3-2 in conference) with 12 kills and added 13 digs. Sam Fisch recorded nine kills and four blocks. Anna Kieselhorst had 28 digs and served four aces. Andrea Bortulin put up 18 assists while Molly Fitzsimmons added 12.
“Tonight was a really big night for us,” Luther Prep volleyball coach Erin Nottling said.
“We came off of a big loss to Lake Mills on Tuesday and we knew we wanted to close out the first half of the conference season with a win. Honestly, we have not been able to beat Lakeside for many years and I am so proud of my girls for overcoming the first game results and just focusing and playing our game.
“Once again it was a total team effort and everyone did their job well. The last two game were close and competitive and it was really fun to see both teams play at that level. This gives us confidence going into the second round of conference.”
Lakeside was led by Lily Schuetz with 12 kills and nine aces.
Greta Pingel added 10 kills. Ella DeNoyer had 3.5 blocks and Kaitlyn Shadoski had 2.5 blocks.
Olivia Bartels put up 33 assists. Cheyenne Johnson led the Warriors in digs with 23.
