HUSTISFORD — Senior forward Adrianne Bader led all scorers with 21 points as Dodgeland's girls basketball team defeated Hustisford 43-32 in a Trailways East game on Thursday.Miranda Firari, Mallory Kohn and Emma Carpenter each added six points for Dodgeland (3-2, 1-1 in conference).Junior forward Autumn Kuehl led Hustisford (2-3, 1-1) with 10 points. Senior forward Kelsey Ewert and senior guard Rylie Collien each added eight.On Monday, Dodgeland hosts Wayland while Hustisford hosts Lourdes.DODGELAND 43, HUSTISFORD 32Dodgeland 27 16 — 43Hustisford 18 14 — 32Dodgeland (fg ft-fta tp) — Schultz 1 0-2 2, Kohn 3 0-0 6, Knueppel 0 2-4 2, Carpenter 3 0-1 6, Firari 2 1-3 6, Bader 10 1-2 21 Totals 19 4-12 43Hustisford (fg ft-fta tp) — Ewert 4 0-0 8, Collien 3 2-2 8, Snyder 1 0-0 2, Joeckel 2 0-0 4, Kuehl 5 0-0 10 Totals 15 2-10 32Three-point goals — D (Firari)Total fouls — D 15, H 14
