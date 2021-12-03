HUSTISFORD — Senior forward Adrianne Bader led all scorers with 21 points as Dodgeland’s girls basketball team defeated Hustisford 43-32 in a Trailways East game on Thursday.

Miranda Firari, Mallory Kohn and Emma Carpenter each added six points for Dodgeland (3-2, 1-1 in conference).

Junior forward Autumn Kuehl led Hustisford (2-3, 1-1) with 10 points. Senior forward Kelsey Ewert and senior guard Rylie Collien each added eight.

On Monday, Dodgeland hosts Wayland while Hustisford hosts Lourdes.

DODGELAND 43, HUSTISFORD 32

Dodgeland 27 16 — 43

Hustisford 18 14 — 32

Dodgeland (fg ft-fta tp) — Schultz 1 0-2 2, Kohn 3 0-0 6, Knueppel 0 2-4 2, Carpenter 3 0-1 6, Firari 2 1-3 6, Bader 10 1-2 21 Totals 19 4-12 43

Hustisford (fg ft-fta tp) — Ewert 4 0-0 8, Collien 3 2-2 8, Snyder 1 0-0 2, Joeckel 2 0-0 4, Kuehl 5 0-0 10 Totals 15 2-10 32

Three-point goals — D (Firari)

Total fouls — D 15, H 14

