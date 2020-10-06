BARABOO — Watertown’s girls cross country team placed first while the boys finished second in a triangular with Baraboo and Sauk Prairie on Tuesday.
Senior Emma Gilbertsen won the girls race in a season best time of 21 minutes, 18 seconds to lead the Goslings to a one-point victory over Sauk Prairie, 36 to 37. Baraboo was third with 53 points. The time was nine seconds off her personal best and was good for her second race victory of the season.
Senior Autumn Meyers (fifth, 22:00), senior Gretchen Roost (eighth, 22:43) and sophomore Mikaylah Fessler (tenth, 23:06) all ran season best times. Freshman Alaena Tobin (12th, 23:32) ran a personal best to round out the team scoring. Junior Meghan Hurtgen (23rd, 25:06) ran her second best time of the season.
"The girls ran equally as competitive in their races as the boys with some interesting twists,” Watertown cross country coach Kirk Wackett said. "In the first loop of the two loop course, Autumn was in second place overall behind a Sauk Prairie runner when both the lead runner and her missed a turn that cost them about 100 yards going away from the intended turn. They had to backtrack to get back on course, but not before they were overtaken. Emma seized control later in the second loop to take the lead and finish with authority for her second win of the season. Gretchen ran so well today that she caught at least two runners from the first wave who started a minute ahead of her to lower her season best by over a minute.”
In the boys race, Sauk Prairie edged Watertown by one point, 30 to 31. Baraboo was third with 72 points.
Seniors Chris Kitzhaber (second, 17:38) and Josh Krueger (third, 17:50) ran season best times, while senior Nathan Williams (sixth, 19:01) ran his second best time of the season. Senior Jack Heier (ninth, 19:19) and junior Ben Gifford (11th, 19:41) also ran season best times. Senior Holden Thielke (12th, 19:50) ran his second best time of the season.
"The weather was great and we were happy to be on the road,” Wackett said. "The boys were pinched for warm up time, but handled it very well and got to the line for their first wave started race of the season. Chris , Josh, and Nathan all started in the first wave and Jack, Ben, and Holden in the second wave one minute later. Times were adjusted and the meet was scored with the boys almost knocking off Sauk Prairie.
"I think some of the boys would like to race that course again because of its fun rolling nature. They also feel they could have measured their finish a little better as you emerge from a longer trail piece in the woods coming out to the finish opening area. All in all the boys raced very competitively and showed their enthusiasm for getting to run somewhere different than their home course.”
Watertown will run in the DeForest subsectional on Tuesday, Oct. 20. The JV Goslings host a triangular on Saturday, Oct. 17 against Hartford and Beaver Dam.
