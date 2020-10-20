Watertown’s girls swim team defeated Beaver Dam 98-69 on Tuesday at the Riverside Middle School pool.
The Goslings won six events. Rae Heier swept the 200 freestyle (2 minutes, 15.61 seconds) and 100 butterfly (1:11.31). Caty Kaczmarek won the 200 individual medley (2:38.03). Katie Johnson won the 500 freestyle (6:18.31). Naomi Vana won the 100 backstroke (1:16.79). The 200 freestyle relay team of Kaczmarek, MaKayla Galecki, Nicole van Zanten and Heier won in 4:20.13.
Finishing second were the 200 individual medley team of Johnson, Kaczmarek, Maura Prochaska and Hailey Mauel (2:10.36), Kaczmarek in the 100 butterfly (1:14.02), Kazina in the 100 freestyle (1:06.48), the 200 freestyle relay team of Prochaska, Mauel, Heier and Johnson (1:51.81), Mauel in the 100 breaststroke (1:30.43) and the 400 freestyle relay team of Vana, Good, Ava-Lyn Clyde and Kazina (4:46.39).
Placing third were the 200 individual medley team of Olesya Kazina, Megan Otto, van Zanten and Raigan Good (2:27.26), Johnson in the 200 freestyle (2:19.31), van Zanten in the 200 individual medley (2:42.11), Mauel in the 50 freestyle (27.90), Prochaska in the 100 butterfly (1:15.07), Galecki in the 100 freestyle (1:06.88), the 200 freestyle relay team of Vana, Otto, Good and Galecki (2:09.37), and Otto in the 100 breaststroke (1:30.52).
Watertown’s JV won 75-10.
