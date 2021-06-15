JEFFERSON — The Eagles scored seven runs in the fifth inning as they pulled away from Big Foot to earn a 13-3 WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal win over the Chiefs Tuesday at Fischer Field.
Aaron Heine drove in three runs for top-seeded Jefferson. Leadoff hitter Haygen Miller homered in the bottom of the second inning to give the Eagles (21-6) a 5-2 cushion.
It came after the Chiefs scored two runs in the top of the first inning. The Eagles responded with four runs in the bottom of the inning.
Big Foot cut the deficit down to 5-3 after a run in the top of the third. Jefferson scored the final eight runs of the game — racking up 17 hits in the victory.
Tyler Butina scored a game-high three runs for the Eagles, while also collecting two hits.
Isiah Hoffman got the win on the mound, pitching 4 1/3 innings. The right-hander allowed one hit and one earned run. Hoffman struck out six batters, but struggled with his control a bit, giving up four walks.
Jefferson will take on No. 3 Lakeside Lutheran in a regional final game Wednesday at Fischer Field.
JEFFERSON 13, BIG FOOT 3 (5)
Big Foot 201 00 — 3 1 1
Jefferson 410 17 — 13 17 3
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — BF: Hibl 4.1-15-12-3-3; J: I. Hoffman 4.1-1-1-4-6.
Leading hitters — BF: Schmitz 3B; J: Miller 2x2 (HR), Serrano 2B, Butina 2x4 (2B), I. Hoffman (2x2B), Heine 2x4, E. Hoffman 3x3, Pinnow 2x3, Behm 2B.
