Athletic directors of the Rock Valley Conference have been working diligently in their planning efforts for the potential startup of winter sports competitions. School Boards and administration are faced with very difficult decisions in support of these efforts. We appreciate the ability to work together as a conference and acknowledge the importance of local decision making in the challenges each of our school communities face.
Given the current issues with COVID-19 in the counties and communities served by the Rock Valley Conference, there is much to be determined before fully sanctioned athletic events can begin. Schools are dealing with different county and local guidance considerations in their pursuit to plan for a winter season.
The Rock Valley Conference is fully understanding that all member schools may not be able to fully participate in the upcoming winter season events as currently scheduled. Therefore, conference champions will not be named. Local decisions will prevail for all districts in their willingness to participate in RVC competitions.
The Rock Valley Conference has agreed to consider the following factors when determining the scheduling of athletic events:
- If able, non-conference events may be scheduled by conference members.
- Planning for and scheduling contests will first focus on Varsity level competitions followed by
JV levels.
- Conference schools who participate in cooperative athletic team agreements may continue to do so based on local decisions.
- Minimally agreed upon safety precautions and procedures must be adhered to by all member schools and more restrictive policies may be put in place at the discretion of each host school.
- All personnel and athletes will wear face coverings in accordance with all conference, local, and state orders.
- At this time, only essential personnel will be allowed at contests (no fans or media).
- All scheduled start times for competitions will be at agreed upon times by the host and visitor
based on the ability to secure transportation.
- The start of each individual sport given its risk level will be at the discretion of local school districts in accordance with local health officials and guidelines.
The Rock Valley Conference is committed to developing plans for athletic opportunities for student athletes that meet the safety expectations of our member schools and local health departments. As a conference, we fully understand the need to be flexible and adaptable as we move forward. We are thankful for the cooperation of our conference schools and local communities as we continue to navigate these challenging circumstances.
