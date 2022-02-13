Phoenix defeat Kingdom Prep Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Feb 13, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MILWAUKEE — Tom Balge scored 26 points to lead Luther Prep’s boys basketball team to a 73-68 win over Kingdom Prep on Saturday afternoon.Ben Vasold added 18 points and Tom Koelpin added 15 for the Phoenix, who improved to 6-10.The Phoenix travel to face Lakeside Lutheran on Tuesday.LUTHER PREP 73, KINGDOM PREP 68Luther Prep 25 48 — 73Kingdom Prep 30 38 — 68Luther Prep (fg ft-fta tp) — Vasold 6 3-5 18, Balge 8 10-10 26, Guse 2 1-2 6, Koelpin 5 5-6 15, Fitzsimmons 4 0-0 8 Totals 25 19-23 73Kingdom Prep (fg ft-fta tp) — Pendleton 2 0-1 5, Trammel 1 0-0 2, Granberry 6 3-11 18, Woads 4 0-0 8, Cunningham 7 0-0 18, Griffin 1 0-0 2, Washington 6 3-7 15 Totals 27 6-19 68Three-point goals — LP (Vasold 3, Guse 1), KP (Pendleton, Granberry 3, Cunningham 4)Total fouls — LP 15, KP 17 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Cody Allen Kressin Theder professional, funny, special Clyman Village Park to receive $200,000 worth of improvements Richard R. "Dick" Schumann Dodge County finance director resigns Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
