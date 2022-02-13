MILWAUKEE — Tom Balge scored 26 points to lead Luther Prep’s boys basketball team to a 73-68 win over Kingdom Prep on Saturday afternoon.

Ben Vasold added 18 points and Tom Koelpin added 15 for the Phoenix, who improved to 6-10.

The Phoenix travel to face Lakeside Lutheran on Tuesday.

LUTHER PREP 73, KINGDOM PREP 68

Luther Prep 25 48 — 73

Kingdom Prep 30 38 — 68

Luther Prep (fg ft-fta tp) — Vasold 6 3-5 18, Balge 8 10-10 26, Guse 2 1-2 6, Koelpin 5 5-6 15, Fitzsimmons 4 0-0 8 Totals 25 19-23 73

Kingdom Prep (fg ft-fta tp) — Pendleton 2 0-1 5, Trammel 1 0-0 2, Granberry 6 3-11 18, Woads 4 0-0 8, Cunningham 7 0-0 18, Griffin 1 0-0 2, Washington 6 3-7 15 Totals 27 6-19 68

Three-point goals — LP (Vasold 3, Guse 1), KP (Pendleton, Granberry 3, Cunningham 4)

Total fouls — LP 15, KP 17

