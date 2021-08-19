Luther Prep's football team closed 2020 as winners of six straight and with a WIAA Division 3 regional championship to boot.
This new-look Phoenix squad is tasked with continuing to build off that momentum from a season ago, when a 21-player senior class took the program to new heights.
"We talked about that (championship last season) but very little," Luther Prep football coach Justin Gregorius said. "We want the focus to be on these guys, but it did come up. 'This is what we do, this is the expectation that we've set. This is what we want to keep rolling.' Really excited for the season with these guys, it should be fun."
The 2021 roster, which includes 23 seniors, will feature a handful of every-down starters from last year, guys taking on new expanded roles and others getting their feet wet in varsity football.
"We have new guys playing new positions," said Gregorius, who is in his eighth year as head coach. "The learning curve is there. These guys have been great, are learning a lot and working hard. The inexperience right now in some key spots shows."
With quarterback Elijah Shevey graduated, seniors Brett Wieting (5-foot-11, 181 pounds) and Marcus Fitzsimmons (6-3, 195) are sharing signal-calling responsibilities.
"We have two senior guys at quarterback who haven't played the position," Gregorius said. "They're good athletes and smart. They will do a good job. Right now, it's the inexperience."
The Phoenix will deploy a tailback by committee approach in their efforts to replace speedster Jon Holtz, who was a havoc reaper last year before an injury cut his season short. Seniors Josiah Moore (5-8, 175), Tom Balge (6-2, 190) and Isaac Schumann (5-7, 183) will be the featured backs.
"Moore has speed similar to Holtz," Gregorius said. "As the season went on, Jon got better and better. We're hopeful Moore is like that too. Balge started some games at running back off and on last season and can catch it out of the backfield."
The pass-catching corps have a distinctly basketball flavor with seniors Judd Guse (6-1, 165), Tom Koelpin (6-3, 190) and Fitzsimmons lining up on the outside.
"Tom Koelpin will be at a flanker," Gregorius said. "He didn't play last year after suffering a broken arm in camp. He's a big target.
"Fitzsimmons will play tight end when he's not at quarterback and Judd Guse will be at the split end. Three guys all trying to gain experience. They each have height and athleticism, so that's some good stuff we've got going there."
Seniors Tim Manning (6-3, 245) and Drew Esmay (6-6, 200) are the team's only returning starters on offense and will man the line.
"Manning and Esmay are solid," Gregorius said.
Juniors Sol Glende (6-3, 190), Ty Treptow (5-10, 225) and Joey Olson (6-0, 225) have been getting reps at the other spots along the line so far in camp.
Defensively, junior Chuy Medina (5-10, 200) will rush off the edge and Manning will play tackle as both anchor the line as returning starters from a group that allowed 10.4 points per game in 2020. Senior Jeremiah Stanton (6-1, 165) will be a fixture at the other end spot while junior Will Enter, Glende and Treptow will see snaps on the interior.
Balge, senior Marcus Winkel (6-0, 175) and junior Parker Winghart (5-11, 185) have inside tracks for the linebacking positions.
Senior Jackson Heiman (6-1, 175) and Guse will hold down the cornerback spots while Moore will line up at free safety.
"We have athletic guys in the secondary," Gregorius said. "Judd has a little more experience since he played off and on last year. Jackson, because of injury, this only his second season of football. He's an athletic guy who is going to fit in well. Moore is built like Holtz and can come up fast from that free safety spot."
Balge is in line to handle the punting and place-kicking responsibilities.
CONFERENCE RACE
The Capitol Conference has its first go around as an eight-team league, playing seven conference games, in football only this season, one year later than expected because of the truncated seasons in 2020 because of the pandemic.
Lakeside Lutheran, Lake Mills, Columbus and Lodi remain in the league while Big Foot and Beloit Turner come over from the Rock Valley Conference and Horicon/Hustisford makes the move from the Trailways-Large Conference. Poynette departs for the South Central Conference.
Logic has it that teams which exercised the option to play the alternate spring season last school year (Lodi, Columbus, Big Foot and Turner) could head into the fall with momentum on their side.
Gregorius envisions Lodi, which returns speedster Lucas Heyroth at running back/linebacker and went 6-0 this spring, as a team to look out. He also mentioned Lake Mills and Lakeside Lutheran, which have solid programs and are well-coached, and Columbus with a new head coach as teams to keep an eye on.
"It's tough (to know how the league is going to shape up," Gregorius said. "Lodi had a great spring season and I'm sure they're going to carry that into the fall.
"We're still learning about Turner, Big Foot and Husty. Not as a familiar with those schools. We've got a tough schedule, but we're looking forward to it."
FINAL WORD
Luther Prep looks to reap the benefits of a full-length fall camp while continuing to grow by the day as the season approaches.
"With COVID last year, our senior group is the only group out here that's had a real preseason camp," Gregorius said. "Coming back early to campus and spending their days living football is new for them. It's fun to be around them. We've got good guys that are coachable and want to do the right thing.
"The goal for us is making the playoffs again and being competitive every game. We want to clinch a playoff berth and see where that can take us."
