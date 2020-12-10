The Maranatha Baptist University women's basketball team picked up its first victory of the season, defeating Faith Baptist Bible at home 87-53 on Dec. 4.
The Sabercats (1-4) finally had a full roster and it paid immediate dividends.
Callie Morrison and Emily Johnson each scored 24 points to lead Maranatha. Morrison shot 9-for-12 and also had 11 rebounds and six assists.
Kiersten Johnson finished with 17 points on 6-for-12 from the floor for the Sabercats, who shot 12-for-28 from 3-point range.
Makenna Laib scored 28 for Faith (0-4).
Maranatha plays Calvary Bible in Ankeny, Iowa, on Friday at 2 p.m.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
The Maranatha Baptist University men's basketball team played its first game in over three weeks on Dec. 4, falling at home against Faith Baptist Bible 84-76.
The Sabercats (1-1) opened the season with a win at Emmaus on Nov. 10.
In the Faith Baptist game, Stephen Wilkerson tallied a team-high 19 points and Taylor Ball added 17. Tyree Bruno had nine points and 10 rebounds.
Faith's Jayce Goergen finished with 29 points on 10-for-14 shooting.
Maranatha plays Calvary Bible in Ankeny, Iowa, on Friday at 4 p.m.
