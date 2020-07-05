JOHNSON CREEK — Louie Demetropoulos drove in four runs to lead the Lebanon Whitetails to a 7-5 Rock River League victory over the Johnson Creek Pioneers on Sunday at Firemen’s Park.
Johnson Creek (2-1 RRL) took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning when Chris Donaldson hit a two-run triple off Lebanon starter Cameron Streich. Lebanon (2-0 RRL) rallied with three runs in the fourth inning and four more in the fifth to take a 7-2 lead.
Johnson Creek starter Justin Swanson was perfect through three innings before the Whitetails got to him over the next two innings.
Blake Semon led off the fourth with a base hit and Cam Schuett and Tyler Doyle followed with one-out singles to load the bases for Demetropoulos, who drove in two runs with a base hit up the middle. The Whitetails took the lead for good on Max Klawitter’s sacrifice fly.
In the fifth, Simon started the rally again with a one-out single and scored on a base hit by Noah Zubke. Schuett walked and Doyle collected his second hit of the game to bring up Demetropoulos, who chased Swanson with a two-run double to center. Scott Savage drove in Demetropoulos with an RBI single to make it 7-1.
Streich settled in after the first inning and held the Pioneers scoreless until the sixth, when they scored one run on two hits. Josh Braunschweig reached on a fielder’s choice and scored on Matt Olszewski’s RBI single to right to cut the lead to 7-3.
Schuett pitched two scoreless innings of middle relief. Neil Braker pitched the ninth and earned the save. The Pioneers made things interesting as Matt Olszewski hit a one-out single and Hunter Milbrath hit a two-run homer to left. Braker issued walks to Ray Lauersdorf and Alan Mares before striking out Donaldson swinging to end it.
Johnson Creek plays at Farmington on Saturday. Lebanon plays at Farmington on Sunday.
LEBANON 7,
JOHNSON CREEK 5
Lebanon 000 340 000 — 7 10 0
Johnson Creek 200 001 002 — 5 6 2
WP: Streich
LP: Swanson
S: Braker
Lebanon (ab-r-h-rbi) — Semon 4-2-2-0, Hackbarth 1-0-1-0, Zubke 4-0-1-1, Lee 1-0-0-0, C. Schuett 3-2-1-0, Lee 1-0-0-0, Doyle 4-2-2-0, Demetropoulos 4-1-2-4, Savage 3-0-1-1, Budewitz 1-0-0-0, Klawitter 2-0-0-1, Firari 3-0-0-0, Braunschweig 1-0-0-0, Siebenlist 3-0-0-0, Braker 1-0-0-0 Totals 36-7-10-7
Johnson Creek (ab-r-h-rbi) — Milbrath 4-1-1-2, Lauersdorf 4-1-0-0, Swanson 1-0-0-0, D. Olszewski 2-0-0-0, Mares 3-1-0-0, Donaldson 5-0-3-2, David 4-0-0-0, Braunschweig 2-1-0-0, Frey 3-0-0-0, M. Olszewski 4-1-2-1 Totals 32-5-6-5
2B — L (Demetropoulos)
3B — JC (Donaldson)
HR — JC (Milbrath)
Pitching — HO: Streich (L) 4 in 6, Schuett (L) 0 in 2, Braker (L) 2 in 1, Swanson (JC) 8 in 4.2, Reichert (JC) 2 in 4.1. R: Streich (L) 3, Schuett (L) 0, Braker (L) 2, Swanson (JC) 7, Reichert (JC) 0. SO: Streich (L) 5, Schuett (L) 2, Braker (L) 1, Swanson (JC) 4, Reichert (JC) 5. BB: Streich (L) 4, Schuett (L) 0, Braker (L), Swanson (JC) 2, Reichert (JC) 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.