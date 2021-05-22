LAKE MILLS — The Lake Mills girls soccer team earned a 9-0 victory over Jefferson and tied with Delavan-Darien, 1-1, in a home triangular on Saturday.
Junior forward Ava Stelter scored four times in the first half against the Eagles (1-6-0). The Comets struck first in game two on Rylee Crull's unassisted goal in the 47th minute. Stelter hit the equalizer unassisted in the 53rd minute.
"Nice team win and tie today. Everyone contributed in these games," Lake Mills girls soccer coach Jeff Hegstrom said. "It was really hot and we had to play back-to-back games in that heat.
"Really proud of the girls for battling back down 1-0 to salvage the tie. Stelter's game-tying goal was a showstopper, driven off the crossbar. It was masterful. We look forward to resting up and preparing for a big Wisconsin Heights game Tuesday."
The L-Cats (7-1-2) led 6-0 at the break to open the day. Stelter scored 18 seconds in on an assist by senior midfielder/forward Ava Wollin. Wollin found the back of the net 49 seconds later on a Stelter assist. Stelter scored in the 6th, 8th, 26th and 50th minutes. Defender Sophia Guerrero (17th minute), Wollin (68th minute) and forward Ava Schmidt (73rd minute) added scores as the team matched its season-high goal tally.
Sophomore goalie Ryleigh Kulow, who didn't face any shots on goal in the first game, made nine saves versus Delavan-Darien.
Stelter's six goals on the day give her a state-leading 32 for the season. She's also the statewide points leader (66). Wollin now has 11 assists, good for a top 10 total statewide, and Kulow has 74 saves, which is among the state's leaders.
The L-Cats host Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld in a Capitol Conference game on Tuesday at 6:45 p.m.
The Eagles host Whitewater on Monday at 6 p.m.
First game
LAKE MILLS 9, JEFFERSON 0
Jefferson 0 0 — 0
Lake Mills 6 3 — 9
First half — LM: Stelter (Wollin), 0:18; Wollin (Stelter), 1:07; Stelter (Fair), 5:05; Stelter (Everson), 7:17; S. Guerrero (Stelter), 16:41; Stelter (Wollin), 25:42.
Second half — LM: Stelter (Schmidt), 49:13; Wollin, 67:11; Schmidt, 72:14.
Saves: J (Fox 11, Simonson 5) 16; LM (Kulow) 0.
Second game
LAKE MILLS 1, DELAVAN-DARIEN 1
Delavan-Darien 0 1 — 1
Lake Mills 0 1 — 1
Second half — DD: Crull, 46:01; LM: Stelter, 52:50.
Saves: DD (Hernandez) 4; LM (Kulow) 9.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.