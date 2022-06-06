LA CROSSE — Make room, Aunt Brenda.
Nearly three decades later, another Meyer descendant is back atop the awards podium in the throwing events at the WIAA State Track and Field Championships.
Watertown senior Riley Quinn made her third and final appearance at the state meet and came away with Division 1 state titles in both the girls discus and shot put events at the Veterans Memorial Stadium Complex.
Quinn earned her first state title in the discus on Friday with a winning throw of 134 feet, 5 inches.
After qualifying with a throw of 121-3 at the West Bend sectional, Quinn was on point throughout her state tournament series. Her first throw of 117-11 in the flight competition guaranteed her a spot in the finals. She threw a 124-6 on her next to last throw to move herself up the leaderboard, then uncorked her 134-5 throw on her final attempt. The throw looked majestic with a low trajectory backlit by sunshine, a light breeze and temperatures in the low 70s.
D.C. Everest senior Ella Pavlovich was second (129-6).
“She saved the best for last, right?,” Watertown track and field coach Chris Mertens said. “Her best throw of her career on her last throw of the state meet to win it. Storybook ending.”
Quinn spent the entire season in the track and field honor roll for shot put. Not so with the discus.
“I was really struggling at the beginning of the season, just to match my PR from last year,” Quinn said. “The only thing I changed was my attitude. The positive attitude took me so far, state champion.”
She entered the competition seeded eighth and reached peak form just in time.
“I didn’t have any pressure,” Quinn said. “I’ll go in here and I’ll show them what I’ve got. I wasn’t super nervous until I got in the ring, and then I got my first throw and then it was fine, you got this.”
“Super exciting to see her connect on a big one,” Watertown throwing coach Carrie Hein said. “She had a couple of beast practices coming into this.”
Quinn’s aunt, the former Brenda Meyer, won a state title in the discus for Watertown as a junior in 1995. She still holds the school record in this event at 138-9 set in 1995.
“It means a lot,” Quinn said. “I really wanted to break her record, but it feels good to be with her and be a state champion, too. This gives me a lot of confidence going into tomorrow.”
Quinn entered Saturday’s shot put competition as the top seed after throwing a school record 44-9 1/2 at the sectional.
“Initially, throughout the whole week, I felt like I had a lot of pressure, but my coach told me don’t think about that,” Quinn said. “She said, ‘You are throwing good in practice. That’s all you have to worry about.’”
Quinn first throw of the second flight of 40-3 3/4 gave her the early lead on a cooler day with light drizzle. Appleton West senior Abigail Herring momentarily overtook her on the second throw with a toss of 41-8 3/4. Quinn retook the lead for good on the third throw of the flight, a winning heave of 41-9 1/2. Herring’s earlier throw was good for second.
“It felt really good,” Quinn said. “I didn’t get a PR, but I’m obviously still happy to win. It’s just awesome to be around all these great throwers and come out on top.”
Quinn is headed to North Dakota State University as a scholarship athlete for track and field. She leaves Watertown’s program with fond memories.
“There’s a really great community around track and field here, especially throwers,” Quinn said.
Watertown had three other throwers in action as well.
Senior Caden Maas placed ninth in the boys shot put on Friday with a throw of 53-8 1/4.
“Caden, how much he has progressed over the two years we have had him is amazing,” Mertens said. “The fact that he was here and competing in the finals at the state meet, is a testament to what he is capable of in this sport. I am glad he was able to make it here and represent us so well.”
Senior Jaret Boehm took seventh in the boys discus on Saturday with a throw of 155-3 on his first attempt of flight competition and advanced to the finals. He missed making the awards podium by less than four feet. One of his biggest wishes entering the event was to avoid the torrential downpour he was forced to compete in at state as a junior. These were ideal conditions by comparison.
“Jaret threw well to finish seventh, three places higher than he was seeded,” Mertens said. “I know that he wanted a little more distance to finish on the podium, but we are proud of what he accomplished.”
Freshman Megan Doherty placed 11th in the girls shot put with a throw of 36-3.
“It was a great learning experience for Megan to compete this weekend,” Mertens said. “She finished 11th in shot put as a freshman. That is a tremendous accomplishment and something to build on for future seasons.”
Watertown junior Ben Gifford competed in the boys 110 meter high hurdle trials on Friday and did not make the finals. He placed 12th overall with a time of 15.35.
“That was just off his PR (of 15.33),” Mertens said. “Unfortunate. If you look at the wind readings for the first and third heats, the wind was at their back at 2, 3 meters per second. For his heat, it was against him, 2 meters. Only one qualifier came out of that heat, but Ben ran well. He was seeded much lower than 12th and he finished 12th overall.”
Watertown’s boys 800 meter relay team of senior Aden Clark, junior Nicholas Grover, Gifford and senior Brandon Glaznap also missed the finals and finished 20th in 1:33.02.
“The relay did a good job,” Mertens said. “A couple of those guys were returning from last year. Last year, we finished 21st. This year, we finished 20th. They kept improving and got back here. It’s an important step in our progression for the sprint crew.”
