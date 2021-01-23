JOHNSON CREEK - Junior point guard Brent Schmiesing scored 16 points to lead Abundant Life/St. Ambrose to a 53-48 win over Johnson Creek on Friday.

Junior guard Austin Anton-Pernat scored 16 points for Johnson Creek (3-10).

The Bluejays travel to face Fall River on Monday.

MADISON ABUNDANT LIFE/ST. AMBROSE 53,

JOHNSON CREEK 48

Madison Abundant Life 32 21 — 53

Johnson Creek 26 22 — 48

MADISON ABUNDANT LIFE/ST. AMBROSE (fg ft-fta pts) — Luangkhamdeng 4

6-8 16, Schmiesing 6 2-2 16, Hartberg 1 0-0 3, S. Loomans 0 1-2 1, J.

Loomans 1 3-8 5, Byington 5 0-0 11, Gonnering 0 1-2 1. Totals 17 13-22

53.

JOHNSON CREEK — Sullivan 4 1-2 9, Berres 2 0-0 5, Walling 1 0-0 3,

Anton-Pernat 5 4-4 16, I. Hartz 1 0-0 3, Streich 1 0-0 3, Bredlow 1

0-0 2, Bredlow 3 1-2 7. Totals 18 5-8 48.

3-point goals: MAL 6 (Luangkhamdeng 2, Schmiesing 2, Hartberg 1,

Byington 1); JC 6 (Anton-Pernat 2, Berres 1, Walling 1, I. Hartz 1,

Streich 1). Total fouls: MAL 14; JC 18.

