JOHNSON CREEK - Junior point guard Brent Schmiesing scored 16 points to lead Abundant Life/St. Ambrose to a 53-48 win over Johnson Creek on Friday.
Junior guard Austin Anton-Pernat scored 16 points for Johnson Creek (3-10).
The Bluejays travel to face Fall River on Monday.
MADISON ABUNDANT LIFE/ST. AMBROSE 53,
JOHNSON CREEK 48
Madison Abundant Life 32 21 — 53
Johnson Creek 26 22 — 48
MADISON ABUNDANT LIFE/ST. AMBROSE (fg ft-fta pts) — Luangkhamdeng 4
6-8 16, Schmiesing 6 2-2 16, Hartberg 1 0-0 3, S. Loomans 0 1-2 1, J.
Loomans 1 3-8 5, Byington 5 0-0 11, Gonnering 0 1-2 1. Totals 17 13-22
53.
JOHNSON CREEK — Sullivan 4 1-2 9, Berres 2 0-0 5, Walling 1 0-0 3,
Anton-Pernat 5 4-4 16, I. Hartz 1 0-0 3, Streich 1 0-0 3, Bredlow 1
0-0 2, Bredlow 3 1-2 7. Totals 18 5-8 48.
3-point goals: MAL 6 (Luangkhamdeng 2, Schmiesing 2, Hartberg 1,
Byington 1); JC 6 (Anton-Pernat 2, Berres 1, Walling 1, I. Hartz 1,
Streich 1). Total fouls: MAL 14; JC 18.
