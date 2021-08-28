SUN PRAIRIE — Watertown’s volleyball team finished 4-4 at the Sun Prairie Invitational on Friday and Saturday.
The Goslings defeated Wrightstown 21-25, 25-16, 15-8 and Waupun 25-12, 25-5, lost to De Pere 23-25, 25-23, 10-15, beat Marshfield 22-25, 25-17, 16-14 and Beaver Dam 25-6, 25-22 and lost to Luxemburg-Casco 21-25, 17-25 and Marshfield 17-25, 17-25.
Maryann Gudenkauf led the Goslings with 47 kills and 22 blocks. Kylei Braatz added 36 kills. Amara Denault had 27 kills and served 12 aces. Lucy Spende served 10 aces. Abby Walsh had 12 blocks. Leading in digs were Kallie Feder with 47, Madeline Knollenberg with 35 and Payton Roets with 33. Roets also put up 146 assists.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.