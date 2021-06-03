HUSTISFORD — Rylie Collien scored a hat trick and Brielle Blome and Riley Becker each added two goals for Hustisford/Dodgeland’s girls soccer team in an 11-0 Flyway Conference win over Lomira on Wednesday afternoon.
Blome and Collien traded through balls to each other for goals in the first eight minutes to make it a 2-0 game. In the 14th minute, Riley Becker took a corner kick from Alena Beisbier and bellied it in on the weak side. Three minutes later, Beisbier scored off an assist from Lydia VanderBerg.
Collien completed her hat trick with two goals in a span of just over two minutes. She scored her second goal off a pass from Latticia Snyder in the 20th minute, then took a corner kick from Tristin Bischoff and buried it with a one-touch in the air to the near post in the 22nd minute to make it 6-0.
Maddie Peplinski scored the next goal unassisted after stealing the ball from the defense in the 29th minute. Blome closed out the first half scoring, taking a through ball from Natasha Kutz into the middle of the field for a low shot into the net.
Becker scored her second goal unassisted in the 46th minute. Ally Feilbach made it 10-0 on assist from Kutz in the 48th minute. Rena Harvey capped off the scoring on a free kick from 30 yards out in the 51st minute.
Hustisford/Dodgeland (8-0-1, 5-0-1 conference) finished with 33 shots on goal compared to five for Lomira (1-9, 0-6). keeper Jadyn Huncosky and Peplinski combined for five save.
“We had a lot of nice crosses and through balls,” Hustisford/Dodgeland girls soccer coach Otto Hopfinger said. “We’ve been working on crosses. It’s good to see us getting more efficient. Everybody contributed today.”
Hustisford/Dodgeland hosts Winnebago Lutheran Academy tonight at 7 p.m. with a chance to win the conference with a victory or a tie.
H/D UNITED 11, LOMIRA 0
Lomira 0 0 — 0
HD United 8 3 — 11
HD — Blome (Collien) 1:54
HD — Collien (Blome) 7:11
HD — Becker (Beisbier) 13:43.
HD — Beisbier (VanderBerg) 16:55
HD — Collien (Snyder) 19:39
HD — Collien (Bischoff) 21:56.
HD — Peplinski 28:41
HD — Blome (Kutz) 32:02
HD — Becker 45:34
HD — Feilbach (Kutz) 47:35
HD — Harvey 50:35
Shots — L 5, HD 33 Saves — L (Filber 14), HD (Huncosky 3, Peplinski 2)
