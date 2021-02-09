WAUPUN — Junior guard Rylie Collien scored 17 points and added seven rebounds and four steals as sixth-seeded Hustisford upset third-seeded Central Wisconsin Christian 38-31 in a WIAA Division 5 regional quarterfinal on Tuesday.
Hustisford (6-11) took control in the second half, breaking a 15-15 tie to win by seven. Collien scored 11 of her points after the break.
Sophomore forward Autumn Kuehl added 12 points and senior guard Tristin Bischoff added five points and seven rebounds for the Falcons.
Jolie Schouten scored nine points to lead Central Wisconsin Christian (13-8).
“We took care of the ball, and we kept our turnovers way down,” Hustisford girls basketball coach Jason Hildebrandt said. “Our offensive movement was really quick. We were passing the ball well, keeping them moving and making them shift their defense.
“(Defensively), we put some good pressure on them. We played some halfcourt trap, got some easy turnovers and converted them to some points. The trap was different than what we have been using. It’s something my assistants have been working on. It was a little different trap defense than we used (when we lost to them 49-31at Waupun in December and 43-33 at Hustisford in January). We also shut down their leading scorer, Josie Schouten and held her to nine points. She’s been averaging 15. It’s the best time (to be playing our best ball).”
Hustisford plays at second-seeded Oakfield in a regional semifinal on Friday at 7 p.m.
HUSTISFORD 38, CWC 31
Hustisford 15 23 — 38
CWC 15 16 — 31
Hustisford (fg ft-fta pts) — Bischoff 2 0-2 5, Kehl 1 0-2 2, Collien 5 4-7 17, Joeckel 1 0-0 2, Kuehl 5 2-3 12 Totals 14 6-14 38
CWC (fg ft-fta pts) — VanderWerff 1 0-0 2, Schouten 3 2-2 9, Buwalda 2 0-0 4, Smies 1 0-2 2, Ritzema 2 0-0 4, Hoffman 3 1-2 10 Totals 12 3-6 31
Three-point goals — H (Bischoff 1, Collien 3), CWC (Schouten 1, Hoffman 3) Total fouls — H 9, CWC 16 Fouled out — CWC (Buwalda)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.