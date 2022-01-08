Wisconsin Heights defeats Waterloo

WATERLOO — Senior forward Devin Brabender led all scorers with 35 points as Wisconsin Heights won an 83-67 shootout with Waterloo’s boys basketball team on Friday.

Wisconsin Heights (4-5, 1-0 Capitol South) led by five at halftime and pulled away behind 22 of Brabender’s 35 points. Four Vanguards reached double figures.

Senior guard Eugene Wolff scored 18 of his team-high 24 points in the second half for Waterloo (1-9, 0-1). Benny Marshall added 13 points and Ian Ritter added 11.

Waterloo travels to play Fall River on Monday.

WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 83, WATERLOO 67

Wis. Heights 35 50 — 85

Waterloo 30 37 — 67

Wis. Heights (fg ft-fta tp) — Kempton 1 0-0 3, Russell 2 0-0 5, Parman 4 2-2 13, Phillips 1 0-0 3, J. Brabender 3 2-2 10, Kennedy 1 1-2 3, D. Brabender 13 9-12 35, Hosking 6 0-2 13 Totals 31 14-20 85

Waterloo (fg ft-fta tp) — Marshall 6 0-2 13, Setz 0 2-3 2, Unzueta 2 3-3 8, Wollin 1 0-1 2, Wolff 9 6-8 24, Ritter 5 1-2 11, Ugorji 3 0-1 7 Totals 26 12-20 67

Three-point goals — WH (Kempton, Russell, Parman 3, Phillips, Brabender 2, Haskins), W (Marshall, Unzueta, Ugorji)

Total fouls — WH 22, W 17

