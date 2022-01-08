Vanguards win shootout with Pirates Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Jan 8, 2022 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WATERLOO — Senior forward Devin Brabender led all scorers with 35 points as Wisconsin Heights won an 83-67 shootout with Waterloo’s boys basketball team on Friday.Wisconsin Heights (4-5, 1-0 Capitol South) led by five at halftime and pulled away behind 22 of Brabender’s 35 points. Four Vanguards reached double figures.Senior guard Eugene Wolff scored 18 of his team-high 24 points in the second half for Waterloo (1-9, 0-1). Benny Marshall added 13 points and Ian Ritter added 11.Waterloo travels to play Fall River on Monday.WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 83, WATERLOO 67Wis. Heights 35 50 — 85Waterloo 30 37 — 67Wis. Heights (fg ft-fta tp) — Kempton 1 0-0 3, Russell 2 0-0 5, Parman 4 2-2 13, Phillips 1 0-0 3, J. Brabender 3 2-2 10, Kennedy 1 1-2 3, D. Brabender 13 9-12 35, Hosking 6 0-2 13 Totals 31 14-20 85Waterloo (fg ft-fta tp) — Marshall 6 0-2 13, Setz 0 2-3 2, Unzueta 2 3-3 8, Wollin 1 0-1 2, Wolff 9 6-8 24, Ritter 5 1-2 11, Ugorji 3 0-1 7 Totals 26 12-20 67Three-point goals — WH (Kempton, Russell, Parman 3, Phillips, Brabender 2, Haskins), W (Marshall, Unzueta, Ugorji)Total fouls — WH 22, W 17 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Monterrey not eligible to run as Watertown mayor Clyman, Lowell and Reeseville fire departments merge Downtown cafe finishing remodeling Marcos P. Dominguez Todd M. Maas Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
