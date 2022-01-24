COLUMBUS — Senior forward Lily Schuetz led all scorers with 15 points and senior forward Claire Liddicoat added 14 as the Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball team topped host Columbus 54-44 in a Capitol North game on Monday.
The Warriors (10-6, 2-3 Capitol North) led 31-22 at halftime and Schuetz scored nine first-half points, adding 11 rebounds. Junior wing Jenna Shadoski added eight points and junior guard Marin Riesen had seven for Lakeside, which led by at least six points and as many as 13 in the second half.
"When we take shots within our offense instead of forcing them, we are starting to seeing good results," Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Andy Asmus said.
"We got good post production tonight. Lily scored on putbacks and hit 10-foot midrange shots. Claire nailed some intermediate 10 to 15-foot shots. Instead of getting into the rim and fighting through contact, we are settling into intermediate areas and hitting shots."
For the Cardinals (9-7, 3-2), who drop two games in the loss column behind conference-leading Lake Mills, Madison Ehlenbach and Mikenna Boettcher totaled 11 points apiece.
"I was really happy with our halfcourt defense," Asmus said. "We had good on-ball defense and a lot of nice help. There were still a couple breakdowns, but overall when you get the chance to hold a good shooting high school basketball team in Columbus to 44 points, we walk away feeling good about that effort.
"I felt all game long we had the chance to break it open with a couple made buckets or 3s. Columbus hung around. We did a better job closing out on shooters in the second half, getting through screens and getting high hands. They hit just two 3s in the second half, which we're happy with."
