JEFFERSON — A competitor like Jefferson cross country coach Megan Carstens hated to see her boys and girls teams denied a chance to compete during a traditional fall season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But she loves having the teams back together for the alternate fall season, and she’s always up for a new challenge.
“It’s a mind game,” Carstens said. “I love coaching them in this mind game. Our theme this year is acceptance — accepting where we are at with gratitude. Let’s be thankful for what we have, and (focus on) our attitude. We can’t control a lot, but we can control our attitude. It’s been exciting to be back and have our team together again.”
The Eagles hosted the Jefferson Invitational on Tuesday and both teams placed second at the Jefferson Golf Course.
Evansville placed all five runners in the top ten, led by individual winner Riley Siltman in 16 minutes, 51 seconds, to win the boys title with 27 points.
Jefferson’s boys placed four runners in the top ten for a respectable runner-up score of 34 points.
Junior Mason Marin led the Eagles, placing third in 18:06. Senior Colton Drew (fourth, 18:16), junior Sawyer Thorp (seventh, 19:10) and seniors Taylor Phillips (eighth, 19:26) and Colby Hielsberg (12th, 21:02) also scored for Jefferson.
“It’s so different running in the spring, starting when it’s cold and finishing when it’s going to be hot,” Drew said. “It’s just going to be different, but (it’s different) for every other team, too. You’re getting passed by kids that you might have been beating last year. I don’t know if it that they’ve just improved that much, and you’re just vice versa, so it’s really different.
“(Training in the winter), it’s just running in as many layers as you can. It’s nice to be back. We were all worried we weren’t going to have this, so it’s nice.”
Marin trained over the summer for a fall season that never happened, but never let up in preparation for this alternate season.
“I wanted to make sure I would lead the team,” Marin said. “Not having a season in the fall kind of made the motivation for the team a little off, but I still made sure to pack in lots of miles over the summer, even if we still didn’t have a season. I ran all over fall, all over winter, and it’s paying off.
“Like Colton said, it’s a really weird season, but it’s fun and I am glad to be back. It’s (great training for track and field). The seasons overlap. Next week, track starts. But we have conference (for cross country) next week.”
Not everybody came into the alternate season in peak form. Carstens was prepared for runners entering the new season in different stages of conditioning.
“Mason is a grinder,” Carstens said. “Some kids, with COVID, I just tell them, I accept where you are at. It’s a process for all of us. It’s been hard for adults and kids and teenagers. I am happy they all joined the team. Mason is one who took on the grinding of the off-season. He really put his heart and soul into training and it’s shown. You can tell. You can’t make up running that much in the winter. It’s great to see him get out as a leader.
“Colton really had a nice race at the end. He’s really coming on strong. He usually comes on strong at the end of the season, so I’m excited to see what he can do.”
Evansville’s girls also won with 39 points. Jefferson was next with 56.
Senior Makenzie Hottinger had to miss the race due to a school function, but the Eagles weren’t going to make up 17 points on the Blue Devils and still placed five runners in the top 15.
Senior Ahna Kammer (sixth, 22:53), junior Ava Gallardo (tenth, 23:37) and seniors Nora Wichman (12th, 24:10), Megan Worzalla (13th, 24:15) and Emily Hollenberger (15th, 25:07) scored for Jefferson.
“It was a lot different (not running this fall),” Kammer said. “It was kind of weird not being with my team, because that’s like the most fun part of cross country. My hope was that we’d be able to do more of the team bonding stuff later in the spring, if things cleared up. It didn’t seem to happen that way, but I’m just glad to be out here today.”
April might be a weird time for cross country, but the October-like conditions — windy with temperatures in the high 40s — were all too familiar.
“Nice breeze, and you don’t get too hot,” Kammer said. “My times this year have been slower. You just have to take what you can get. It’s good training for track. I’m glad to have (coach Carstens) back. We definitely missed her.”
The feeling was mutual.
“It was fun,” Carstens said. “This is the only course that we know, because every other course is a different course we’ve never run before. We’re so used to these big invites we go to every year and we can’t because they are cancelled. We’ve been excited about running new courses, but there’s something about being home.
The boys were led again by Mason Marin in a strong 3rd place finish. Colton Drew really stepped it up today closing the gap between himself and Mason. Jarrett Schneider had a breakthrough race running a season best time by over two minutes and finishing as our seventh varsity runner.
"Ahna Kammer had an excellent race, running strong and under control throughout the race. Megan Worzalla has been a steady force on our girl's team this year, consistently finishing as our fourth runner. She runs extremely disciplined races, always pacing herself and moving up throughout the race.
“Tactically, I think they ran great. I think there’s things we can improve upon. We’ll work on it this next week and see what we can do at conference.”
The Rock Valley Conference meet will be hosted by Whitewater High School on Thursday, April 22.
“It’s nice because we had a meet there a couple weeks ago, and it’s a good course,” Carstens said. “Hopefully, we’ll have a postseason, too. At this point, we’re taking it one day at a time.”
Team scores — boys: Evansville 27, Jefferson 34, McFarland 69, Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld and Rufus King incomplete
Team scores — girls: Evansville 39, Jefferson 56, McFarland 64, Rufus King 70, Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld incomplete
