PARDEEVILLE — Dodgeland’s girls placed second while the boys finished third at the Trailways Conference cross country meet on Thursday.
“We were very excited in the way both our boys and girls performed tonight at conference,” Dodgeland cross country coach Barry Smanz said.
“We had a runner up finish by the girls and a strong third place finish by the boys. We keep improving and moving forward. It will give us a lot of confidence going into the sectional next week. We were beat by teams that were just better than us. Oshkosh Lourdes’ girls are just amazing and that’s why they are ranked number 1 in the state.”
Earning first team all-conference honors with top seven finishes for Dodgeland’s girls were sophomore Ava Raasch, who placed fifth in 21 minutes, 14 seconds, and freshman Mallory Kohn, who took seventh in 21:32.
“Ava stayed with the lead group for over two miles until there was a small break by the top three runners,” Smanz said.
“She never lost contact and finished strong for a top five finish. Mallory ran her best race of the year and defeated some runners that had beat her earlier in the season to get that last spot on first team.”
Earning second team honors by finishing in the 8-14 range were junior Sayrah Benzing (12th, 22:13) and senior Miranda Firari (13th, 22:29). Sophomore Lydia VandeBerg cracked the top 21 and earned honorable mention (20th, 23:36).
Dodgeland’s boys were led by first team junior Logan Pickart (seventh, 18:41). Freshman Colton Pickart (20th, 19:48) earned honorable mention. Freshman Karson Marquardt (23rd, 20:01), senior James Browning (25th, 20:14) and junior Zakaree Reinwald (32nd, 20:43) also scored for the Trojans.
“Logan was so focused on making first team all-conference this season after a ninth place finish last year,” Smanz said. “He was able to keep them in range and ran a fantastic last mile. He will be ready to challenge for a qualifying spot next week at sectionals.”
Johnson Creek’s boys placed seventh while the girls finished tenth.
Senior Jacob Constable earned honorable mention in the boys race, placing 15th in 19:18.
Senior Levi Berres (34th, 21:01), freshman William Mattert (38th, 21:20), sophomore Tyler Skogman (40th, 21:23) and sophomore Ben Trudell (55th, 22:43) also scored for the Bluejays.
Scoring for Johnson Creek’s girls were freshman Rylee Hucke (24th, 24:29) and sophomores Hailey Kvalheim (42nd, 26:40), Ava Sixel (51st, 28:16) and Hannah Seaborne (53rd, 28:27) and Ansley Wilbanks (59th, 29:26).
Team scores — boys: Pardeeville 73, Horicon 87, Dodgeland 99, Palmyra-Eagle 124, Markesan 128, Rio/Fall River 139, Johnson Creek 165, Wayland 178, Parkview 191, Princeton-Green Lake 241, Randolph/Cambria-Friesland 251
Team scores — girls: Lourdes 26, Dodgeland 51, Valley Christian 138, Markesan 153, Parkview 155, Madison Country Day 159, Horicon 160, Rio/Fall River 169, Randolph/Cambria-Friesland 172, Johnson Creek 199
