Jacob Narkis scored four goals to lead Watertown’s boys soccer team to an 8-1 victory over Reedsburg on Tuesday at Landsverk Field.
Eddie Alonso scored just 67 seconds into the match for Reedsburg, and put another hard shot off the post later in the half. But the Goslings dominated otherwise.
“After the great Monona Grove result last week, we wanted to avoid a letdown this week and also prepare for a tough match Thursday against Waunakee,” Watertown boys soccer coach Clayton Kratzer said. “We knew Reedsburg’s player to watch was Eddie Alonso and he got a perfect through ball in the second minute of the match that he buried to put his team up 1-0. We didn’t make that mistake again for the remaining 78 minutes.
“We played Reedsburg twice last season and we knew we could outshoot them so that was definitely our primary goal. We took 41 shots which was a little better than our best match against them last season, but the percentage on goal was too low. We averaged about 50 percent on goal of the shots we took, and we had a bunch that should have been tap-in goals but were overcooked. We have to do better against Waunakee assuming we won’t have the sheer number of chances we had to night.”
Senior Dillon Vazquez hit a leaping shot in front of goal off a great corner from junior striker Denzel Esquivel, less than a minute after the Reedsburg goal. Narkis scored the first two goals of his haul in the 20th and 36th minutes unassisted. He pressed hard for a hat trick, but didn’t find it until late in the second half.
Senior wingback Connor Lehman threw himself into the goal and dragged the ball with him off a cross from sophomore midfielder Noah Gilbertsen in the 58th minute. Junior Eli Sloan found his rhythm and recorded a brace with two consecutive goals in the 67th and 72ndminutes, the latter assisted by Narkis. Narkis closed the scoring with the final two goals of his haul – in the 76th assisted by Lehman and in the 78th assisted by Esquivel.
“Narkis worked hard in the midfield the whole game, dribbling, weaving, distributing, and shooting,” Kratzer said.
“It was a good team win and a fun match for the players and the fans. We know Thursday will be tougher and we’ll work hard at training on Wednesday to prepare. Waunakee is good, but we have the ability to play solid against good teams. We proved that last year and this year against MG. We’ll be ready.”
WATERTOWN 8, REEDSBURG 1
Reedsburg 1 0 — 1
Watertown 3 4 — 7
R — Alonso 2:00
W — Vazquez (Esquivel) 3:00
W — Narkis 20:00
W — Narkis 36:00
W — Lehman (Gilbertsen) 58:00
W — Sloan 67:00
W — Sloan (Narkis) 72:00
W — Narkis (Lehman) 76:00
W — Narkis (Esquivel) 78:00
Saves — R (Roers 17), W (Steffanus 3)
