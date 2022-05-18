Nathan Kehl’s two-out single drove in Brady Martin with the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning as Watertown’s baseball team knocked off Milton 7-6 in a Badger East game on Tuesday at Washington Park.
Watertown (13-7, 9-5 in conference) trailed 6-3 entering the bottom of the seventh, then scored three runs to extend the game.
Connor Lehman reached on an error to lead off the rally. Steven Gates followed with a line drive single to right, and Lehman scored on the play after an outfield error.
With one out, Martin hit an RBI single to left to make it a one-run game. Taylor Walter’s two-out single to left drove in pinch runner Ralph Haumschild to tie the game.
In the ninth, Martin kicked off the winning rally with a one-out single to left and Ayden Schauer drew a walk. John Clifford drew a two-out walk to load the bases for Kehl, who beat out a ground ball to the shortstop as Martin crossed the plate with the winning run.
“I had been joking around with (assistant coach Kelvin) Roe when there was a guy on first,” Kehl said. “We said that if two guys filled up the bases and two got out, I would be up to bat with the bases loaded and two outs. Everything fell into place and I was up to bat to either walk it off or send a the game to the tenth. I’m not gonna lie. I was a little bit nervous and had been struggling at the plate, but was able to put it in play and beat out the throw to first.”
Schauer started for Watertown and allowed four runs on six hits over four innings. Damon Lee allowed two runs on two hits over 2 1/3 innings. Gates earned the win in relief, allowing no runs and just one hit over the final 2 2/3 innings.
Milton (18-4, 11-3) fell one-half game behind conference leader Waunakee in the league standings with the loss.
“We kept battling until the last pitch tonight,” Watertown baseball coach Andy Cashin said. “We were down 6-3 going into the bottom of 7th and had some kids who found a way to tie it up. Had a shot to win it in 7th on Clifford’s two out hit to left but kid from Milton made a great throw to the plate. Can’t say enough about how our kids compete. Had a lot of guys who stepped up and made big time plays. Happy I was there to see it. They keep getting better.”
Watertown hosts Oconomowoc on Thursday.
WATERTOWN 7, MILTON 6
Milton 021 120 000 — 6 9 3
Watertown 100 110 301 — 7 11 4
WP: Gates
LP: Campbell
Milton (ab-r-h-rbi) — Vande Berg 5-1-3-1, Campion 4-0-3-0, Budy 5-0-1-1, Jackson 4-0-0-0, Goll 5-1-1-0, Schnell 3-1-0-0, Desmoreau 0-0-0-0, Campbell 1-0-0-0, Sheetz 2-0-0-0, Lebeau 3-1-0-0, Holcomb 3-1-1-1 Totals 35-6-9-3
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Gates 4-3-2-0, Sellnow 4-0-01-0, Martin 4-1-2-1, Schauer 3-0-1-1, T. Walter 4-1-1-2, Clifford 4-0-1-0, Kehl 5-0-2-1, Pfeifer 1-0-1-1, Lee 1-0-0-0, Hinkes 1-0-0-, Lehman 3-1-0-0 Totals 34-7-11-6
Pitching — HO: Schnell (M) 5 in 6, Desormeau (M) 4 in 1, Campbell (M) 2 in 1.2, Schauer (W) 6 in 4, Lee (W) 2 in 2.1, Gates (W) 1 in 2.2. R: Schnell (M) 3, Desormeau (M) 3, Campell (M) 1, Schauer (W) 4, Lee (2), Gates (W) 0. SO: Schnell (M) 6, Desormeau (M) 1, Campbell (M) 2, Schauer (W) 4, Lee (W) 3, Gates (W) 0. BB: Schnell (M) 2, Desormeau (M) 0, Campbell (M) 3, Schauer (W) 3, Lee (W) 2, Gates (W) 0
