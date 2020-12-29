Beaver Dam isn’t the only powerhouse team from the Badger North.
Fifth-ranked Reedsburg gives that league two ranked teams in Division 2, and the Beavers showed why in a 58-37 win over Watertown’s girls basketball team on Tuesday afternoon at WHS.
Junior guard Mahra Wieman scored a game-high 21 points and freshman guard Sydney Cherney added 14 for Reedsburg (4-0). The Beavers attacked Watertown (5-4) in all phases. They hit eight 3s, entered the lane at will with dribble penetration and quick passes and hit 12-of-14 free throws. Defensively, their full court pressure led to turnovers and transition baskets as well, and their rebounding limited Watertown’s second chance opportunities.
Wieman led the way in the first half, scoring 14 of her points with three 3-pointers and 5-of-6 shooting at the foul line. The Beavers scored the game’s first seven points and never trailed.
“They’ve got a tremendous junior class, and a really good freshman who does a really good job for them,” Watertown girls basketball coach Matt Stollberg said. “They are not super small, but they are all guard heavy and they can shoot it. They are very athletic. The last two days, we haven’t handled pressure very well. We’ve had a lot of turnovers, not only has that led to some stress on our defense with transition baskets, but it cuts down (on our scoring chances).
“Last night, we scored 48 with a lot of turnovers. (Our score) would have been much higher with more shot attempts. Same thing today. In the second half, we did a fairly good job defensively. We let them drive through us a couple times, which was uncharacteristic, but we we did a little bit better. The turnovers are something we have to improve on. We can’t give good teams those free opportunities.”
Freshman Drew Hinrichs hit a pair of 3-pointers in the first half, including one from the right wing off an assist from junior Lily Gifford for Watertown’s first basket. She finished with six points.
“Drew gives us a good boost offensively at times,” Stollberg said. “She has gotten more comfortable defensively. We knew she could score. She’s playing with a lot of kids who have been in this system for a number of years. She’s picked up some things fairly quickly.”
Senior forward Teya Maas led Watertown with 14 points. She opened the second half with a three-point play to trim Reedsburg’s lead to 35-22, but the Goslings never got closer.
Senior guard Avalon Uecke added 13. She converted a three-point play off a cut to the basket and curled by a defender for another score in the first half, and poured in eight more points in the second including a pair of 3s.
“Teya gets lot of attention with double teams,” Stollberg said. “Last night, we put Avalon in the post. Same thing today. She comes up with some big baskets for us. Nobody takes more shooting reps in practice than she does, and that has continued to pay off. In the past year, her shot has improved so much. A couple of times down the stretch, she hit some big shots to keep it from being broken open.”
The Beavers lost starting point guard McKenzie Bestor to an apparent ankle injury in the second half. They still controlled the late stages of this game and figure to test Beaver Dam even though there isn’t an official Badger North conference race this season.
“They’ll be right there with Beaver Dam,” Stollberg said. “They were last year. They played BD pretty close in one of the games last year. At this point, we’re using some of these games to show us what we have to improve on, so we are playing our best basketball in a month and a half here with however the postseason looks.”
Watertown hosts Stevens Point on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 with dual starts for the JV and varsity at 6 p.m.
REEDSBURG 58, WATERTOWN 37
Reedsburg 35 23 — 58
Watertown 19 18 — 37
Reedsburg (fg ft-fta pts) — Olsen 1 0-0 2, Bestor 2 1-2 5, Cherney 4 4-4 14, Mac. Wieman 1 0-0 2, Dietz 3 0-0 6, Mah. Wieman 6 5-6 21, Benish 3 0-0 8 Totals 19 12-14 58
Watertown (fg ft-fta pts) — Quinn 1 0-0 2, Gifford 1 0-0 2, Hinrichs 2 0-0 6, Maas 6 2-10 14, Uecke 5 1-1 13 Totals 15 3-15 37
Three-point goals — R (Cherney 2, Mah. Wieman 4, Benish 2), W (Hinrichs 2, Uecke 2)
Total fouls — R 14, W 15
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.