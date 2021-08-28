MADISON — Edgewood High School hadn’t hosted a home football game on its campus since 1995.
The L-Cats, intent on spoiling the festivities, had little luck.
Senior wide receiver Cam Fane ran for an 80-yard touchdown to make it a two-score game in the third quarter as Edgewood defeated the Lake Mills football team 20-0 on Friday afternoon.
Neither offense could develop a flow in the first half on a hot, humid day that felt like it was in the middle 90s at the 4:30 p.m. kickoff.
Lake Mills’ opening drive got into Crusader territory after a roughing the passer call and a catch to move the sticks by sophomore Matthew Stenbroten. Facing fourth down and nine from the Crusaders 35, junior quarterback Caden Belling was intercepted by Fane. Edgewood (2-0) then went three-and-out.
Pressure applied by senior linebacker Chase Koch didn’t allow Belling to set his feet, leading to an off-target delivery that Fane picked off.
The L-Cat defense bent but didn’t break on the ensuing series, stuffing senior quarterback Joe Hartlieb on a fourth down sneak at the Lake Mills 25.
Haering threw a wrench into the next drive with a sack of Belling, resulting in a loss of 11 yards, and a quick punt. Fane picked up 21 yards on the next play before Mason Folkers coughed up the ball in the red zone, recovered by L-Cat senior defensive back Carson Lund.
Lake Mills, which had its five-game win streak snapped, got out of the shadow of its own goal post with a 14-yard grab by junior wideout J.P. Rguig. The team’s next three plays resulted in minus four yards and a punt, which left the Crusaders at the plus 38-yard line with 6 minutes, 12 seconds left before the break.
Senior Jackson Trudgeon, a University of Wisconsin recruit, made a tiptoe grab on the sideline, resulting in 20 yards to open the next series. Five plays later, Haering scored on a two-yard run to make it 6-0.
Division 4 seventh-ranked Edgewood elected to onside kick it but Matthew Stenbroten pounced on the boot to give the visitors possession near midfield. The L-Cats went three-and-out from there, punting it down to the Edgewood 13-yard line.
Hartlieb connected with Haering for 45 yards on a deep shot down the seam. Senior linebacker Michael Stenbroten busted through to sack Hartlieb for a loss of eight on second down and applied heat on third down, forcing a punt in the waning seconds of the half.
Edgewood’s first play from scrimmage in the second stanza was a nifty piece of running by Fane, who was walled off and broke a tackle as he maneuvered right before taking it across the field and down the left sideline for an 80-yard score to make it 13-0.
D4 fourth-ranked Lake Mills was driving with an answer of its own before a fourth-down pass at the plus 29 from Belling got batted down at the line.
After each team came up empty on its next three possessions, the Crusaders scored in the fourth for the final margin.
The L-Cats host Columbus (2-0) to open Capitol Conference play in week three.
EDGEWOOD 20, LAKE MILLS 0
Lake Mills 0 0 0 0 — 0
Edgewood 6 0 7 7 — 20
First quarter
E — Haering 2 rush (kick failed)
Third quarter
E — Fane 80 rush (Klestinski kick)
Fourth quarter
E — (Klestinski kick)
