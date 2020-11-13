JUNEAU — Senior receiver Ty Westbury had 135 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns to lead Pardeeville to a 52-14 win over Dodgeland on Friday.
Pardeeville (1-5) forced five fumbles and recovered all of them, including senior linebacker Ryan Jacobson’s 64-yard fumble return for a touchdown during a 30-point second quarter for the Bulldogs.
Senior quarterback Peter Freye threw two TD passes to Westbury and ran for a score for Pardeeville. Westbury had touchdown receptions of 5 and 41 yards and also scored on a 1-yard run. He led the Bulldogs on the ground with seven carries for 89 yards.
Dodgeland (0-7) posted a season-best 177 yards rushing. Senior running back Andrew Benzing scored from five yards out late in the second quarter. Junior quarterback Caden Brugger added a 1-yard TD run in the fourth quarter and finished with 13 rushes for 60 yards. Junior running back Jace Christopherson led the Trojans on the ground with 14 carries for 85 yards.
PARDEEVILLE 52, DODGELAND 14
Pardeeville 16 30 0 6 — 52
Dodgeland 0 7 0 7 — 14
P — Freye 6 run (Jacobson run)
P — Burns 13 run (Westbury run)
P — Westbury 1 run (Burns pass from Freye)
P — Jacobson 64 fumble return (Westbury pass from Freye)
P — Westbury 5 pass from Freye (kick blocked)
D — Benzing 5 run (Benzing kick)
P — Westbury 41 pass from Freye (Burns pass from Freye)
D — Brugger 1 run (Benzing kick)
P — Holmes 6 run (kick blocked)
First downs — P 15, D 15. By rush: P 12, D 13. By pass: P 3, D 0. By penalty: P 0, D 2. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) P 23-224, D 40-177. Passing Yards — P 78, D 0. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) P 3-7-0, D 1-3-0. Total yards — P 302, D 177 Fumbles-lost — P 0-0, D 5-5. Penalties P 5-55, D 2-10
Individual Leaders — Rushing: P Westbury 7-89, D Christopherson 14-85. Passing: P: Freye 3-7-78, D Johnson 0-2-0. Receiving: P Westbury 2-46, D Otte 1-0
