RIO — Nate Yaroch and Gabe Uttech combined for a one-hitter and the Lakeside offense exploded for 20 runs in a nonconference game Tuesday in Rio.
Yaroch tossed a no-hitter in his four innings of work, allowing no earned runs while striking out eight batters. Uttech came in the last inning to strike out two batters.
The offense was led by Tyler Marty's 3-for-4 performance at the plate, batting in three runs while scoring four times. Yaroch finished 3-for-4, scoring three times while driving in three runs.
The Warriors scored five runs the first inning and added two more in the second. Lakeside scored another seven in the third and fourth and put on six more in the top of the fifth.
Lakeside outhit Rio, 16-1.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 20, RIO 1
Lakeside Lutheran 525 26 — 20 16 1
Rio 000 10 — 1 1 7
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — LL: Yaroch 4-0-0-2-8; R: Braatz 2-9-2-0-0.
Leading hitters — LL: Uttech 2x4 (3B), Yaroch 3x4, Marty 3x4 (3B), Schneider 2x2, Koester 2x5 (2B), Chesterman 2B.
