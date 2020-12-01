LAKE MILLS — A 21-4 run to end the first half distanced Lakeside Lutheran from Waterloo as the Warriors pulled away with a 59-33 nonconference win at LLHS on Tuesday.
"I saw a lot of solid effort," Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Andy Asmus said. "I thought our girls hustled tonight. They played with an endless energy. Once we're able to combine the energy with taking care of the details of the game, fouls and turnovers are the two things we are looking to fix, I'm really excited to see what we're capable of."
Lily Schuetz scored seven points during the run, which began with 9 minutes, 42 seconds remaining in the first half. The junior forward led Lakeside (2-0) with 13 points.
Sophomore guard Marin Riesen added nine points while senior guard Morgan Slonaker chipped in eight as all but one LLHS player scored in the rout.
"I was happy with Lily's play again," Asmus said. "She just shows her endless energy rebounding and getting after the ball. Happy with sophomore Marin Riesen, she got a start tonight. She showed to be very patient in our offense which is a thing I like to see. We had a 3-pointer in the first half by Kaylee Raymond and a three in the second half by Mia Murray.
"I thought our defense did a nice job on (Sophia) Schneider and (Joslyn) Wolff keeping them in check. (Julia) Asik did a nice job creating shots for herself. Powers also did a nice job. They hustled and were aggressive. Waterloo runs 4-out dribble drive that we've run for years."
Sophomore Julia Asik’s game-high 14 points paced the Pirates (1-1), who also got 13 points from senior Skyler Powers, playing her first game after sitting out the season opener with an injury.
Waterloo didn’t help its cause missing 19 free throws, including 17 in the first half.
"I don’t think their pressure was getting to us that bad, we were getting to the free throw line and we had them in foul trouble, but when you go 4-for-21 at the free throw line (in the first half) that’s going to get you,” said Waterloo head coach Gabe Haberkorn. “Compare that to the second half when we went 9-of-12, if we shoot 75% like that in the first half, we’re right in it."
Waterloo hosts Johnson Creek Friday in a 7:15 p.m. tipoff at Waterloo Fieldhouse.
Lakeside Lutheran faces Wisconsin Lutheran Saturday. Tipoff is 3:15 p.m. at Wisconsin Lutheran College.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 59,
WATERLOO 33
Waterloo 17 16 — 33
Lakeside 34 25 — 59
Waterloo (fg ft-fta pts) — Schneider 0 0-3 0, Zimbric 0 0-1 0, Powers 2 7-14 13, Jaehnke 1 2-4 4, Asik 5 1-1 14, Huebner 0 2-8 2, Baumann 0 0-2 0. Totals — 8 12-13 33.
Lakeside Lutheran — Slonaker 4 0-0 8, Heckmann 1 0-0 2, Schuetz 5 3-7 13, Gnabasik 0 2-2 2, Shadoski 2 2-2 6 Raymond 1 0-0 3, Uecker 0 4-4 4, Neuberger 1 3-4 5, Riesen 4 1-4 9, Paske 0 0-1 0, Mlsna 1 0-0 2, Murray 2-0-2 5. Totals — 21 15-26 59.
3-point goals — W 5 (Asik 3, Powers 2); LL 2 (Raymond 1, Murray 1). Total fouls — W 18; LL 20.
