OSHKOSH — Hustisford’s boys and girls track and field teams competed in a Trailways Conference meet hosted by Lourdes Academy on Tuesday at Oshkosh West.
Dylan Kuehl won the triple jump (43 feet, 8 1/2 inches) and the high jump (5-10) to lead Hustisford’s boys.
Ari Hildebrandt won the girls 400 meter dash in 1 minute, 5.56 seconds to lead Hustisford’s girls.
