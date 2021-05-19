OSHKOSH — Hustisford’s boys and girls track and field teams competed in a Trailways Conference meet hosted by Lourdes Academy on Tuesday at Oshkosh West.

Dylan Kuehl won the triple jump (43 feet, 8 1/2 inches) and the high jump (5-10) to lead Hustisford’s boys.

Ari Hildebrandt won the girls 400 meter dash in 1 minute, 5.56 seconds to lead Hustisford’s girls.

