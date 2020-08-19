WAUWATOSA — Dan Woltman, a Luther Prep graduate, came up just shy in his quest for three consecutive Wisconsin State Open titles but still claimed low professional honors at Blue Mound Golf and Country Club, a nice boost for his checkbook.

Woltman shot rounds of 66-71-67-72 for a 4-round total of 276 strokes to better Mark Wilson, a multi-time PGA Tour winner, and Kaylor Steger by five shots in the professional competition, netting him $11,750.

Woltman, a Beaver Dam native, was looking for his fifth State Open championship after winning twice as an amateur in 2007 and 2009.

Woltman won as a professional in 2018 and 2019.

Harrison Ott, a senior at Vanderbilt University from Brookfield, won the event with a 10-under-par total. Woltman tied for second with Christopher Colla at -4.

There were five players under par for the event, which was contested over three days with the final 36 holes being played on Wednesday.

